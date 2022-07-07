GTA Online weekly update (July 7-18) brings 3x on Casino Work, diamonds available to all

Today's weekly update for GTA Online is focused on the Diamond Casino and Heist. This event week will extend until July 18, 2022. Hence, players will get a week and a half to grind for 3x/2x cash and RP bonuses.
This comes along with an increased possibility (18%) of getting diamonds during the Diamond Casino Heist and 30% off on multiple interesting vehicles. There are some discounts on casino-related decorations and clothing.
Latest GTA Online event week to stay longer than usual, themed around the Diamond Casino Heist
Podium Vehicle
- Dinka Sugoi (resale value of $734,400)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Übermacht Zion Classic (Top 5 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Vysser Neo
- Truffade Thrax
- Progen Emerus
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Galileo Park
- HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Cyprus Flats
Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Freemode Casino Work
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Overtime Shootout
- Open Wheel Races
- Gerald's Last Play
Additional bonuses:
- Diamonds are now available for regular players, with an 18% chance of being available.
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- The Casino Heist Update Utility Vests
- The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets
40% off on the following:
- Arcades
- Casino Penthouse Renovations
30% off on the following:
- Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)
- Truffade Thrax ($1,627,500)
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)
- Annis Hellion ($584,500)
- Lampadati Komoda ($892,500 - $1,190,000)
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo ($557,900)
- Vysser Neo ($1,312,500)
- Nagasaki Outlaw ($665,700 - $887,600)
- Übermacht Rebla GTS ($822,500)
- Maxwell Vagrant ($1,162,350 - $1,549,800)
Casino-themed rewards and extended duration of event
The most intriguing news this week is that the GTA Online event week will continue until July 18. There have already been rumors about a new DLC arriving on July 19, and the longer time frame only strengthens those rumors.
The week seems to be themed around the Diamond Casino Heist, which is obvious from some of the discounts and bonuses.
It only makes sense that diamonds will be made available as a possible loot during the casino vault heist. However, players only have an 18% chance of finding them, so this loot is still quite rare.
Meanwhile, the discounted cars and Podium/Prize Rides aren't exactly in high demand, but they'd still be a nice addition to a GTA Online player's car collection.