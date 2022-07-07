GTA Online weekly update (July 7-18) brings 3x on Casino Work, diamonds available to all

Today's weekly update for GTA Online is focused on the Diamond Casino and Heist. This event week will extend until July 18, 2022. Hence, players will get a week and a half to grind for 3x/2x cash and RP bonuses.

This comes along with an increased possibility (18%) of getting diamonds during the Diamond Casino Heist and 30% off on multiple interesting vehicles. There are some discounts on casino-related decorations and clothing.

Latest GTA Online event week to stay longer than usual, themed around the Diamond Casino Heist

Podium Vehicle

Dinka Sugoi (resale value of $734,400)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Übermacht Zion Classic (Top 5 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Vysser Neo

Truffade Thrax

Progen Emerus

Time Trials

Time Trial - Galileo Park

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

RC Bandito Time Trial - Cyprus Flats

Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Freemode Casino Work

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Overtime Shootout

Open Wheel Races

Gerald's Last Play

Additional bonuses:

Diamonds are now available for regular players, with an 18% chance of being available.

Discounts

50% off on the following:

The Casino Heist Update Utility Vests

The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets

40% off on the following:

Arcades

Casino Penthouse Renovations

30% off on the following:

Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)

Truffade Thrax ($1,627,500)

Vapid Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)

Annis Hellion ($584,500)

Lampadati Komoda ($892,500 - $1,190,000)

Vulcar Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Vysser Neo ($1,312,500)

Nagasaki Outlaw ($665,700 - $887,600)

Übermacht Rebla GTS ($822,500)

Maxwell Vagrant ($1,162,350 - $1,549,800)

Casino-themed rewards and extended duration of event

The most intriguing news this week is that the GTA Online event week will continue until July 18. There have already been rumors about a new DLC arriving on July 19, and the longer time frame only strengthens those rumors.

The week seems to be themed around the Diamond Casino Heist, which is obvious from some of the discounts and bonuses.

It only makes sense that diamonds will be made available as a possible loot during the casino vault heist. However, players only have an 18% chance of finding them, so this loot is still quite rare.

Meanwhile, the discounted cars and Podium/Prize Rides aren't exactly in high demand, but they'd still be a nice addition to a GTA Online player's car collection.

