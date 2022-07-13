The Red Dead Redemption remaster may not be cancelled after all

The Red Dead Redemption (RDR) community has been frustrated with Rockstar Games over its lack of content expansions for quite some time now. #SaveRedDeadOnline has trended on Twitter more than once.
A recent Community Update post on Rockstar Newswire also outlined the organization's plans for the near future. With GTA 6 around the corner, the developers are allocating more resources towards it, and this has fans worried that the RDR remaster may be shelved.
A Red Dead Redemption remaster might happen but could take longer than expected
Since Rockstar's recent post, many longtime fans and insiders like BenT have been left disappointed. They feel the game deserves a lot more love than it is getting. It would appear priorities have also been clarified, with many fans convinced that the company favors the GTA series over Red Dead Redemption.
However, Ben was recently made aware of a Tez2 post from the Gtaforums website that attempted to restore some faith among fans. According to Tez2, who has spoken to a source and also gone through the Newswire post, the remake has not been shelved. It has been kept on the back-burner for a the time being, until GTA 6 is out.
Given the success of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most hyped and anticipated games of recent times. The series' fan following is unmatched and Red Dead Redemption is nowhere close to that. So it would make sense for the developers to work on that first.
Tez2 is a very reliable source of information related to Rockstar and its products. His words are often considered second only to the developers themselves. Given his clarification that a remake will eventually be produced, fans can surely rest easy before jumping to any conclusions.
Many fans also had the idea that all remakes and remasters would be shelved after the Definitive Trilogy's poor performance. This list also included a GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster.
With all the respect that RDR 2 has earned, fans will no doubt be hoping that Rockstar takes its time and does things right.
Why Red Dead Redemption deserves a remake
RDR 1 was released way back in May 2010 exclusively for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. Even though the open-world western was an instant hit with fans, a port for PC and subsequent console generations was never released.
PC gamers who have played RDR 2 can only watch playthroughs of its predecessor with longing eyes. The same also applies to younger players who either were not born yet, or not old enough to play the game.