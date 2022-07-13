The Red Dead Redemption remaster may not be cancelled after all

The Red Dead Redemption (RDR) community has been frustrated with Rockstar Games over its lack of content expansions for quite some time now. #SaveRedDeadOnline has trended on Twitter more than once.

A recent Community Update post on Rockstar Newswire also outlined the organization's plans for the near future. With GTA 6 around the corner, the developers are allocating more resources towards it, and this has fans worried that the RDR remaster may be shelved.

A Red Dead Redemption remaster might happen but could take longer than expected

Ben @videotech_ It all feels like a slap in the face. If they delivered on the Rockstar Editor and other fan-requested updates then people would enjoy it more.



There isn't even an updated port for next-gen consoles yet. But GTAV got a new port with 60FPS and ray-tracing.



Priorities. It all feels like a slap in the face. If they delivered on the Rockstar Editor and other fan-requested updates then people would enjoy it more.There isn't even an updated port for next-gen consoles yet. But GTAV got a new port with 60FPS and ray-tracing.Priorities.

Since Rockstar's recent post, many longtime fans and insiders like BenT have been left disappointed. They feel the game deserves a lot more love than it is getting. It would appear priorities have also been clarified, with many fans convinced that the company favors the GTA series over Red Dead Redemption.

Ben @videotech_ Panther @adamfontenot1 @videotech_ pretty sure you didn't check gtaforums which tez said on red dead online category @videotech_ pretty sure you didn't check gtaforums which tez said on red dead online category https://t.co/lTNZgw2wLp Some good news from Tez2 regards to the next-gen versions of Red Dead Redemption 2. twitter.com/adamfontenot1/… Some good news from Tez2 regards to the next-gen versions of Red Dead Redemption 2. twitter.com/adamfontenot1/…

However, Ben was recently made aware of a Tez2 post from the Gtaforums website that attempted to restore some faith among fans. According to Tez2, who has spoken to a source and also gone through the Newswire post, the remake has not been shelved. It has been kept on the back-burner for a the time being, until GTA 6 is out.

Given the success of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most hyped and anticipated games of recent times. The series' fan following is unmatched and Red Dead Redemption is nowhere close to that. So it would make sense for the developers to work on that first.

Tez2 is a very reliable source of information related to Rockstar and its products. His words are often considered second only to the developers themselves. Given his clarification that a remake will eventually be produced, fans can surely rest easy before jumping to any conclusions.

David Pickering @Akaagentshades Just saw that Rockstsr has shelved a Red Dead Redeption 1 remake because of how poorly the GTA trilogy "remakes" were recieved. What did they expect to happen with a low effort, broken port of the mobile versions of old GTA games being released with major hype? Just saw that Rockstsr has shelved a Red Dead Redeption 1 remake because of how poorly the GTA trilogy "remakes" were recieved. What did they expect to happen with a low effort, broken port of the mobile versions of old GTA games being released with major hype?

Many fans also had the idea that all remakes and remasters would be shelved after the Definitive Trilogy's poor performance. This list also included a GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster.

With all the respect that RDR 2 has earned, fans will no doubt be hoping that Rockstar takes its time and does things right.

Why Red Dead Redemption deserves a remake

Rockstar Gaming @RSGamingOnline Would you want to see a GTA4 and Red Dead Redemption remaster for modern consoles? Would you want to see a GTA4 and Red Dead Redemption remaster for modern consoles?

RDR 1 was released way back in May 2010 exclusively for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. Even though the open-world western was an instant hit with fans, a port for PC and subsequent console generations was never released.

PC gamers who have played RDR 2 can only watch playthroughs of its predecessor with longing eyes. The same also applies to younger players who either were not born yet, or not old enough to play the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far