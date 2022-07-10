Is GTA 6 to blame for Red Dead Online updates being stopped?

With the latest GTA Online announcement, Rockstar Games finally gave their fans an update on the development of GTA 6. Although the update was not heavily detailed, it did say that they are in the phase of allocating most resources for this upcoming game.

However, the fact that Rockstar Games might be currently prioritizing the development of GTA 6 did not sit well with some fans, especially the fans of Red Dead Online.

Moreover, there have not been any significant updates for Red Dead Online, and many fans have blamed GTA 6 for the lack of updates. However, is there legitimacy to this claim? This article will try to investigate.

Is GTA 6 the reason behind the lack of any major updates for Red Dead Online?

The above-mentioned posts talk about the official announcement by Rockstar. The announcement clearly states that Rockstar Games are prioritizing GTA 6. But note that nowhere does it say that they are abandoning Red Dead Online. In contrast to popular speculations, they are actually in the process of making changes.

The Newswire article explains the above in detail:

...we will continue to showcase these unique additions through Red Dead Online’s monthly events as we move forward, so players of all levels can enjoy everything the vast frontier has to offer.

This means that instead of the regular weekly update that Rockstar Games has been releasing for Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online will only get monthly updates. These updates might not be as extravagant as Grand Theft Auto Online updates, but the game is still going to get minor updates.

Rockstar Games further added the following:

...rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity via the Newswire and beyond.

The aforementioned statement might be the primary reason why many players believe that Rockstar Games have decided to not release any major themed updates for Red Dead Online.

Fans of Red Dead Online, who have begged Rockstar for more significant improvements, are disappointed with this news. With fresh improvements, Grand Theft Auto Online is still growing and doesn't appear to be declining anytime soon.

Conclusion

GTA 6 is definitely the primary reason behind the lack of major updates for Red Dead Online, which is unfortunate news for Red Dead Online fans. Considering the details provided in the Newswire article, it is pretty clear that Red Dead Online is not a priority for Rockstar Games.

However, Rockstar Games have said that Red Dead Online is still going to get updates but not any major ones.

Although Rockstar's statements have pleased Grand Theft Auto fans, Red Dead Online fans do not share that feeling. If Rockstar wants to keep all of their fans happy, they cannot afford to ignore Red Dead online.

