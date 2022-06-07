5 things that should be improved if GTA 4 was remastered

After the disappointing release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, fans' expectations regarding any kind of future remaster of other games in the GTA series have been lower than ever. Still, many fans have commended Rockstar Games for at least not giving up on the game, as it is still receiving major updates and fixes.

Moreover, they have been constantly keeping GTA 5 and GTA Online updated as well and taking on fans' feedback. This means that in the future, if the audience's opinion becomes more positive, it is possible to see the release of the GTA 4 remastered edition, as it has been a while since GTA 4 has received any kind of major update.

Many fans might be against this idea as GTA 4 is considered one of the best GTA games in the series, and any kind of tampering might ruin its authentic experience. However, this article will still try to recommend five things that should be improved if GTA 4 is ever remastered.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Five things that could be improve if ever GTA 4 gets remastered

5) Driving

Even the most dedicated fans of GTA 4 would agree that driving is an aspect that can be improved, as many players feel that the cars in the game are heavier and more difficult to handle. This was probably done deliberately to make the game more realistic, but many players have argued that it can still be implemented in a better way so that it does not become a limitation.

With a remastered version of the Grand Theft Auto 4, this minuscule flaw can be easily fixed, especially if players look at the driving system of Grand Theft Auto 5 as an example.The driving mechanics are both real and easily accessible, so if Rockstar Games have done this before, they can definitely do this for the remastered version of the game.

4) Weapon Wheel

Remastered Grand Theft Auto 4 can also introduce some modern gaming mechanics, such as a weapon wheel, which was not present in the original game. The weapon wheel was one of the few features in Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy Definitive Edition that was praised by fans, so it would make sense to include it in the Grand Theft Auto 4 remastered edition.

It would also make the gameplay more efficient and less tedious, as players would be able to easily check what weapons they are carrying. Again, this is not a major change, but it would be a welcoming one.

3) Graphics

Grand Theft Auto 4's graphics have a grimy and realistic look to them that services the game's overall tone, therefore, when it comes to updating the graphics for the remastered version, the texture and image quality should be the focus of improvement, not the colors and the art style.

Making everything colorful and bright would only do a disservice to the game. The remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto 4 can also focus on improving the lighting of the game.

2) Mission Select

Some of the most beloved missions are present in Grand Theft Auto 4, but unfortunately, once players complete a certain mission, they cannot replay it without playing the game again from the beginning, as there is no option for mission selection.

This sometimes affects the replayability of the game, so it would be better if they introduce mission selection, where players can select and play whatever missions they like without going through the hassle of playing every single mission from the start.

1) Next Gen console support

Grand Theft Auto 4 is not present on Xbox One, the PS4, or any other next-gen console. This means that there are a huge number of players who still have not played this legendary game, so if Rockstar Games create a really good remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto 4, it would be an amazing introduction for the new players.

The performance of Grand Theft Auto 4 will also improve when players play it on new-gen consoles, and will make sense with the recent trends in the gaming landscape where many older classics are getting remastered versions for contemporary consoles. Thus, Grand Theft Auto 4 would be a great addition to this popular trend.

