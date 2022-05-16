Top 5 missions in GTA 4 that are worth replaying

Over the years, GTA 4 has slowly developed a sizable cult following in the GTA community, with dedicated fans of the game hailing it as the best installment in the entire series. This is because of GTA 4's realistic approach to the story and characters, which is bound to attract a certain type of audience.

Due to its uniqueness, fans tend to play it repeatedly. This article will provide such players with some of the best missions they can put their time into when they replay GTA 4.

5 best missions that players should replay in GTA 4

5) Concrete Jungle

Little Jacob gives protagonist Niko Bellic the first mission in Grand Theft Auto IV, Concrete Jungle, from his residence on Dillon Street in Schottler, Broker, Liberty City. The mission is unlocked after completing Jamaican Heat.

This mission is really hard not to replay as it introduces the cover system for the first time, not only in this game but in the entire series. Players also get a shotgun to use, which is always a fun thing to do.

In this mission, Little Jacob wants Niko's assistance in dealing with several rival gang members who are causing him and Real Badman problems. This serves as an action pack opening with a realistic edge that sets the tone for the entire game.

4) Hostile Negotiation

Hostile Negotiation is a mission given to Niko Bellic by Roman's girlfriend, Mallorie Bardas.

In this mission, Niko gets a call from Mallorie Bardas, who says she suspects that Roman has been kidnapped and is being held captive at the Lompoc Avenue Warehouse in Industrial. Niko makes his way to the factory, where Roman is being held captive.

The mission is a thrill ride as it's one of the rare missions in the game where it is not Niko's life that is in danger but rather someone close to him. The rising tension and unpredictability make this one of the best missions to replay.

3) The Holland Play

The Holland Play is the final mission given by Playboy X in the game. It is unlocked after completing Photo Shoot for Playboy X and Undress to Kill for Dwayne Forge.

The mission is divided into two parts: the first is a cutscene in which the player must consider the decision they will make, and the second is the execution of that decision.

Unlike other missions in the game, players' choice in this mission has actual consequences as the narrative plays out differently according to who players decide to kill. This makes it one of the most dynamic missions in the game.

2) Museum Piece

Museum Piece is a mission given to Niko Bellic by Ray Boccino in which Ray wants Niko to sell the diamonds they got on the previous operation to a buyer at a museum deal.

Johnny Klebitz will also be there with Niko, providing support and returning his $1 million cuts to The Lost MC. However, due to an interruption, the deal goes badly wrong.

This mission arguably has one of the most entertaining and action-packed sequences in the game. Although the mission has a realistic tone throughout most of its run, it also gives players a glimpse of the classic GTA run and gun formula.

This mission is packed with shooting, running, and escaping. Thus, making it one of the most replayable missions in the game.

1) Three Leaf Clover

The Three Leaf Clover takes the crown for not only the most replayable mission but also the best mission in GTA 4. It is a mission given to Niko by Patrick McReary. At the McReary Residence in Dukes, Niko meets Packie, Michael, and Derrick.

After a quick introduction, the group drives to the Bank of Liberty on Columbus Ave in The Exchange, Algonquin. Michael holds the clients as prisoners in the lobby, armed and wearing balaclavas, while the other three head to the vaults.

This is the only major heist mission in the game, and almost every fan agrees that it is also the best mission in the game. The mission is filled with fantastic action scenes, highly tensed drama, entertaining dialogues, and multiple possibilities. It has everything for everyone.

