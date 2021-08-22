Here are the powerful gangs that GTA 4 players should watch out for

Several powerful gangs in GTA 4 will be a thorn in the player's side; they will be a major threat in the entire game.

When Niko Bellic arrives in Liberty City, he can only rely on himself. Most of the major gangs are out to get him. GTA 4 players have to be quick on their feet if they want to survive. Unfortunately for these crime syndicates, they are dealing with a war veteran as Niko is never one to back down from a challenge.

GTA 4 players have a lot on their plate. Niko is only a man, yet he is willing to take on hundreds. The Russians and Italians run the most dangerous organizations in Liberty City. They take up a good chunk of storyline importance but there are also smaller gangs to watch out for.

GTA 4 players should watch out for these powerful gangs

As can be seen in the above video, Liberty City is not a safe place to be in. GTA 4 players have to deal with constant threats from criminals and civilians. Here are the criminal organizations that players need to keep an eye on.

The Russian Mafiya

Out of all the gangs in GTA 4, this one is the most personal. Most of Niko's problems are tied to the Russian Mafiya. Vladimir Glebov, Mikhail Faustin, and Dimitri Rascalov all prove to be major pests.

The worst of the bunch is Dimitri as he knows how to turn his friends into foes. After he betrays his best friend Mikhail, he goes off the rails. Dimitri tries to hunt down the Bellic cousins to the ends of the earth and he almost succeeds at one point when he kidnaps Roman. Niko barely saves him in a hostage situation.

Ray Bulgarin is another powerful crime leader with a thirst for blood. His reputation is enough for Niko to try and run away from him. Unlike Dimitri and the rest of the Russians, Niko never takes out Ray himself. This role is reserved for Luis Lopez in the GTA 4 DLC, Ballad of Gay Tony.

Italian Mafia

It's not Liberty City with the presence of the Italian mafia. There are five different families in the The Commission, with a sixth one trying to join. While Niko does work for a few members, he will also have to fight some of them.

In the latter parts of GTA 4, Niko will be in direct conflict with the Ancelotti family. He also has to personally deal with Ray Boccino and Jimmy Pegorino. The mafia are heavily armed and dangerous on the street so Niko should bring some body armor when he takes them on.

Other smaller gangs

Throughout GTA 4, players will have to deal with various gangs. Unlike the Russians and Italians, they serve as minor obstacles in the story. Every gang has their own personal color scheme and vehicles of choice.

The first gang that players encounter are the Albanians. They often drive red and black vehicles, representing the color of their national flag. When loan sharks try to collect Roman's debt, Niko makes them pay for it with their lives.

Other small-time gangs include the Spanish Lords and Northwood Dominicans. They are heavily involved with the drug trade. Niko has to take out several members, including the Trunchez Brothers at a local strip club. Gold seems to be their primary color.

The Jewish mob does have a few appearances in story missions. They mainly involve themselves in the diamond trade. However, a deal goes horribly wrong and Niko will have to wipe them out in their hotel suite.

Finally, there are the Triads. They aren't a small organization, but they lack story importance in GTA 4. Niko often attacks their drug shipments, but that's about it. Eventually, the Triads gained more prominence in Chinatown Wars. It takes place a year after the events of GTA 4.

GTA 4 players aren't alone, however

Not every gang is against the GTA 4 player. On the contrary, they will have good relations with a few of them. Thanks to Little Jacob, Patrick McReary, and Dwayne Forge, players don't have to worry about their gangs.

The Yardies, McReary Family and North Holland Hustlers all provide assistance to the player. Unless provoked, they will never attack, and Niko can even call for back up from Dwayne Forge, should GTA 4 players spare his life. At the very least, Niko isn't a wanted man like Claude in GTA 3.

Liberty City remains a dangerous place to live. Nonetheless, GTA 4 players don't always have a target on their back. These gangs are relatively friendly and players might even help them out in return. Niko might be a lone wolf, but he can travel in packs when he needs to.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul