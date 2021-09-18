What is Niko’s nationality in GTA 4?

Given his European origins, some GTA 4 players remain confused about Niko Bellic’s nationality.

What is known is that Niko was a former soldier in a war-torn country. He speaks a language that is largely unfamiliar to Western audiences.

Some GTA 4 players mistook Niko as a Russian. He deals with them several times in the story. However, that may not be the case.

Niko is likely Serbian since he speaks the language. However, his voice actor is American. Rockstar Games prefers to leave it vague. At the very least, they narrowed down his location to Eastern Europe.

What is Niko Bellic’s nationality in GTA 4?

GTA 4 players can only make educated guesses on Niko’s nationality. As it stands, he is one of the few European protagonists in GTA history. His nationality can presumably be traced to the former Yugoslavia.

Niko is likely Serbian

Niko directly states he fought in the Yugoslavian Wars. Back in the early 90s, the entire country broke down into six different ones. Yugoslavia eventually became one of the following countries:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Croatia

Macedonia

Montenegro

Serbia

Slovenia

Throughout GTA 4, Niko occasionally speaks Serbian. It’s possible that he fought for the Yugoslav People’s Army. However, there are similarities between Slavic languages.

Rockstar leaves it vague

Sam Houser had an interview with Electronic Gaming Monthly back in 2008. The then executive producer had an idea of where Niko was from. However, he wanted it to be rather vague. It is up to the player to decide. Here is what he said:

“He’s from that gray part of broken-down Eastern Europe, a war-torn area...”

Eastern Europe consists of several countries, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Serbia. Niko mainly speaks the Serbian language, which makes it likely he comes from this region.

The lack of a definite nationality is intentional by Rockstar. In the Serbo-Croatian language, Niko stands for “nobody” or “nothing”. They want his origins to be as vague as possible. All that is known is that he fought in the wars.

Niko Bellic’s voice actors

Vladimir Mashkov is a Russian actor best known for Behind the Enemy Lines. He played a character called Sasha. This is highly relevant since Niko’s appearance greatly resembles him.

Mashkov claims that Rockstar wanted him to voice Niko. They have yet to deny his statements.

Instead, the role of Niko was given to Michael Hollick. The American actor used a Slavic dialect for Niko. However, his use of Serbo-Croatian words is incorrect. There are several times in GTA 4 where he mispronounces key words.

On a related note, GTA 4 uses a hard ‘c’ sound for Bellic. It should use a hard “ch” sound instead. Of course, his surname could be Anglicized.

At the very least, Niko is Eastern European

Niko’s nationality is left an open-ended question. GTA 4 players may come up with their own conclusions. Some may believe he is Serbian, while others can argue for other countries.

Regardless, Serbian players may appreciate their nationality getting representation.

