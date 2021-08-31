5 iconic looks for GTA protagonists

People only get one chance to make a first impression and these GTA protagonists certainly make a fashion statement with their appearances.

Video game characters are identifiable by their trademark looks. For example, Mario has a mustache, overalls, and a red hat. GTA protagonists are no different. Each of them stands out from one another. Whether it’s Carl Johnson or Niko Bellic, they all look distinct.

GTA protagonists are made recognizable by various features. This can range from white tank tops to edgy tattoos. No two GTA protagonists look exactly the same. Sometimes they can even define these features themselves. Blue tropical shirts are a Tommy Vercetti speciality.

Five of the most iconic looks for GTA protagonists

5) Claude

Claude is shown here with his iconic green pants (Image via Rockstar Games)

Claude dresses like anybody else would in Liberty City. He wears a black leather jacket to keep himself warm. Notably, he stands out among GTA protagonists for his green cargo pants. Most characters prefer blue or black. Mike from GTA Advance also wears green pants, albeit with a much brighter tone.

Normally, players cannot change their outfit in the game. However, the PC version allows for an alternative look. Claude wore a brown leather jacket and blue jeans. He also sports facial hair in this version.

GTA 4 players can access Claude's outfit if they kill Playboy X. It's a nice callback to GTA 3, considering both games take place in Liberty City.

4) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic brings a European flavor to GTA protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 brings the series down to earth with its realism. As a result, it often uses drab color schemes. Brown is seemingly the most common. Niko Bellic perfectly exemplifies the gritty tone of the game. He is among the most scruffy GTA protagonists, given his troubled background.

Niko wears a brown track jacket, with a mix of cream and white colors. He also wore dark blue track pants to match his outfit. Niko had black fingerless gloves in beta screenshots. It was removed for unknown reasons.

In terms of appearance, Niko draws inspiration from Sasha Ivanic. The latter is a character from the movie Behind Enemy Lines, which deals with the Bosnian War. Niko can also obtain a similar blue jacket in the game. This makes him look even more like Sasha.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is certainly dressed for the occasion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti perfectly captures the seasonal tone of Vice City. He can be seen a mile away in his distinctive aloha shirt which uses a combination of blue and green colors for a summer vibe. The shirt perfectly matches his faded jeans.

GTA protagonists often wear clothing that is suitable for the weather. Vice City is a tropical paradise. It makes sense for Tommy to dress the way he does. For those who think it's too loud, keep in mind he had a long stint in prison. Fashion statements aren't his specialty.

Funny enough, Tommy seems to be attached to his shirt. When he is invited to a party by Juan Cortez, he must change into a higher class suit and Tommy is outright disappointed in this decision.

2) Carl Johnson

CJ knows how to rock a tank top (Image via Rockstar Games)

CJ is one of the most simplistic looking GTA protagonists. He arrived in Los Santos wearing only a white tank top, blue jeans, and black shoes. Nonetheless, he still manages to stand out. Nobody else dresses like him in the game.

GTA San Andreas players have the ability to customize CJ however they want. This ranges from his weight class to haircuts and tattoos. Rockstar Games made sure his default appearance was fairly generic. This makes the customization feature more apparent.

No matter how many times he changes his look, CJ will always be defined by his starting gear. It's also perfect for the hot climate of Los Santos.

1) Trevor Philips

Never get on Trevor's bad side (Image via Rockstar Games)

Right away, players can tell this is someone to stay away from. Trevor Philips clearly doesn't care how he looks. He fits right into the redneck stereotypes. His clothes are dirty, his hair is messed up, and he hasn't shaved in a long time.

However, Trevor is arguably the most distinctive face in the entire GTA series. His wide shadowy eyes can be downright nightmarish. Trevor is the physical embodiment of every chaotic player. He stands out among GTA protagonists for his destructive personality. Burning down houses is another day for him.

Unlike most GTA protagonists, Trevor has several tattoos. Players already know about the infamous "CUT HERE" right across his throat. Trevor also has a memorial tattoo dedicated to Michael.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi