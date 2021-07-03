5 pre-release elements from GTA 4 that were cut 

GTA 4 has some interesting beta content that is generally overlooked by the community at large.

Like the vast majority of mainline titles, GTA 4 was a hit both critically and commercially. Several features were praised, such as the new covering mechanic and GPS routing.

Other features were not as successful, such as invasive friendship systems and boat-like driving.

However, there are a few details that didn't make it past the development stages. Some of them were purely cosmetic, such as atmospheric lighting on a vehicle.

A good amount of removed content also involves a few weapons and missions. For one reason or another, they were cut entirely.

5 cut pieces of content from GTA 4

#5 - Bull in a China Shop was different

This GTA 4 mission remains in the final game. However, there are unused voice files and mission objectives that suggest players went a different route in this mission. Normally, Niko has to scare a shop owner into paying the protection money for Vladimir Glebov.

In the beta version, Niko had to destroy all the vases before attacking the shop owner's son.

Since there are several breakable items in the shop, as well as solid collision detection in most areas, it's possible the mission was changed late in the development cycle.

According to audio files, Niko also had the choice of killing the shop owner or handing him a bottle of vodka.

Predictably, Vlad is furious if Niko chooses to perform the former action.

#4 - Shiny vehicle reflections

A pre-release screenshot of a shiny car (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 4 noticeably looks different than other games in the series, before and after. A brown-orange glow remains prevalent throughout the entire game. Meanwhile, the color palette is noticeably reduced to earthly tones.

Rockstar wanted the game to look realistically gritty. At one point, it included vehicle reflections.

Apparently, vehicles originally had a shiny mirror effect in broad daylight and a beta screenshot can be seen where this effect takes place.

It's unknown why Rockstar decided to reduce the reflection in its final release.

Perhaps it was too much of a distraction for GTA playtesters. It's all speculation, but the reflective shine could temporarily blind players and cause them to crash. Nonetheless, it definitely would've stood out with the GTA 4 graphics engine.

#3 - Female police officers

Female officers didn't make their debut until GTA 5 (Image via KjraGaming, YouTube)

Interestingly, female officers may have been on the beta release of GTA 4. They are missing from the final game, although one is briefly seen in an early trailer. Rockstar won't include them until GTA 5, albeit very rarely in certain locations.

In the very first trailer for GTA 4, attentive players will notice something halfway through. By slowing the video around the 28 second mark, players should find a female officer among the large crowd gathering.

It's difficult to find, but it's there - she has red hair and wears a standard police uniform.

Unless GTA players act otherwise, Niko Bellic doesn't really go out of his way to attack women; Gracie Ancelotti is a notable exception to the rule. Had there been female officers in the game, however, it's unlikely he would've shown mercy.

Niko is only trying to survive in Liberty City.

#2 - Niko could take the bus

Back in 2007, the Italian version of Official PlayStation Magazine had a small preview of GTA 4. Interestingly, it suggested there was a service for the city bus. Niko could pay a small fare and take a ride across Liberty City.

There remains an in-game model for bus drivers who would've operated the vehicle.

Niko would have to wait at designated bus stops in order to use the service. This cannot be done in the final game.

Arguably, the bus service is made redundant by local taxis. GTA players can even call Roman to pick them up, should their friendship be on good terms. There was no point in adding yet another ride-hailing feature.

#1 - Several weapons from San Andreas

Several weapons were intended to transition from San Andreas to GTA 4, but ultimately didn't make the cut. These include a flamethrower, minigun, and a silenced pistol. There was also a nightstick and pool cue available.

Since GTA 4 is the HD counterpart to GTA 3, it pays several homages to it (including a Claude outfit in which players kill Playboy X).

The baseball bat was originally made of wood, just like it was in GTA 3. It was changed to aluminum instead.

There are also slight differences in Niko's facial expressions and animations when he uses a weapon, such as a Micro-Uzi. This can be seen in beta screenshots and early trailers for GTA 4.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul