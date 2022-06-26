5 things we learned from the latest GTA 6 story and gameplay details leak

The latest GTA 6 leak that players have been discussing should come as no surprise to those who have been following all such leaks. After all, many of the points revealed in this new information had previously been 'revealed' by the same leaker, Matheus Victor.

Even so, the additional information is undoubtedly intriguing and noteworthy. As a result, dedicated GTA fans should not remain in the dark about this alleged leak. This article addresses all the major aspects brought up by this recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leak.

All details about the recent GTA 6 leak by Matheus Victor

5) Game set in Brazil and Vice City

A major piece of information that fans frequently inquire about regarding GTA 6 is its location. Surprisingly, this is one aspect of the upcoming game on which most leakers seem to agree. All of them have mentioned Vice City as the game's main setting, but Matheus Victor—who hails from Brazil—has added that Brazil will also be featured.

According to him, the game's prologue will be set in this country, albeit in a fictional city. This prologue will apparently take place in 2003, after which players will be brought back into the modern-day. He added that the game would also feature Carcer City and locations modeled after Cuba and Columbia.

4) Futuristic equipment/weaponry

Even though Matheus only hinted at this, it is clear what he meant. The in-game military will reportedly use ambitious new technology in Grand Theft Auto 6. GTA veterans and Grand Theft Auto Online players are quite familiar with what this entails.

The jetpack was one such technology in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas that appeared to be inspired by science fiction. It was depicted as a top-secret military project and was significantly more sophisticated than the majority of real-life jetpacks.

It's also possible that this hint refers to a vehicle or weapon that is as ridiculous as the Oppressor MK II from Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Set in the modern-day

Tom Henderson was the first major leaker to disagree with the Project Americas leak by Inside Gaming and claimed that the upcoming game wouldn't be set in the past.

Matheus Victor also followed suit and stated that GTA 6 would indeed be featured in the present day and age, although the prologue sequence will take players back to 2003.

2) 2024 release date

The majority of reputable leakers have ruled out the possibility of GTA 6 being released in 2022. Tom Henderson, one of the original leakers to come up with information about the timeline, setting, and features, predicted a release in 2023–25. The Grand Theft Auto community's go-to leaker, Tez2, shares the same viewpoint.

By stating that the game might launch in 2024, Matheus Victor appears to agree with the former leakers.

1) Brother-sister protagonist duo

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Recebi Informações Recentemente sobre a próxima entrada da Série GTA.



A idéia que a Rockstar Games propôs, era a história de 2 irmãos- sendo 1 Homem e 1 Mulher, que se separou depois que seus pais foram mortos, No Prólogo em 2003. Recebi Informações Recentemente sobre a próxima entrada da Série GTA.A idéia que a Rockstar Games propôs, era a história de 2 irmãos- sendo 1 Homem e 1 Mulher, que se separou depois que seus pais foram mortos, No Prólogo em 2003.

According to Matheus, the plot of GTA 6 will involve identical twin siblings — a brother-sister duo — who are split up after their parents were killed by the cartel in 2003. He has stated that the prologue of the game, which takes place in Brazil, will investigate this tragic backstory.

The two siblings will ultimately cross paths as adults, albeit on opposing sides. The main story will take place somewhere in the 2020s, probably around 2023 or 2024. The male child joins the DOA, which is a spoof of the real-life American federal institution known as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

On the other hand, his sister would go on to infiltrate the cartel by joining their ranks and rising to become one of their hitwomen. How the two would interact or if both characters are playable were the details Matheus was apparently unable to provide. He did, however, state that the siblings eventually learn about one another when the brother goes against the cartel.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

