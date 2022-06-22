Fact Check: Is GTA 6 coming out in 2022?

All sorts of rumors concerning GTA 6 have been doing the rounds ever since Rockstar officially announced the game. This happened in February this year, and since then, a whole new range of alleged leaks have been popping up.

One of the most pressing questions that some of these leaks have brought up is whether the game will be released this year or not. Unsurprisingly, there hasn't been any verifiable source that can confirm the release date. This article goes into some more depth concerning such rumors or leaks and why they're false.

Why is GTA 6 not releasing in 2022?

As of now, Rockstar has merely acknowledged the existence of a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. This means that GTA 6, or whatever the game's final name will be, is unquestionably real. However, no official announcement has yet been made on the matter. Players are yet to see a proper trailer that shows off at least some of the game's basic features.

In such a scenario, expecting the game to come out this year is completely absurd. This is because a new Grand Theft Auto title is undoubtedly going to be an AAA game that breaks the boundaries of its predecessors. Such a game takes years to develop, and never has Rockstar released a GTA title the same year that it was announced.

Further reasons to disbelieve the rumor of the game releasing this year

As predicted by several well-known GTA insiders like Tez2 and Tom Henderson, Rockstar Games will release their upcoming title, following the same pattern as before. This means that the next Grand Theft Auto title is unlikely to launch before 2024 or 2025. Fans have noticed a trend with prior Rockstar Games titles, and the creators may stick to it for the upcoming game, too.

Grand Theft Auto V:

Reveal - 2011

2011 Release - 2013

Red Dead Redemption 2:

Reveal - 2016

2016 Release - 2018

Grand Theft Auto VI:

Reveal - 2022 (delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns)

2022 (delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns) Release - 2024

According to rumors, two musicians — KRYPTO9095 and El Nitro 56 — are allegedly engaged in the soundtrack creation for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. This assumption was established as a result of KRYPTO9095's brief Twitter teaser for the future Grand Theft Auto game.

El NitrO 56 @ElNitro56 Super feliz With all the gifts that came to me #GTA6 ..... just around the corne trailer 2022 Super feliz With all the gifts that came to me #GTA6..... just around the corne trailer 2022 ♥️🌴☀️ https://t.co/i3GtBR20mc

He followed up the aforementioned post with a mock-up GTA 6 banner on his YouTube channel. The fact that he is followed on Twitter by the official Rockstar account served to strengthen this assumption. Meanwhile, El Nitro 56 responded to KRYPTO9095's post by stating that the former was a colleague of his.

He also displayed a stylized Rockstar logo that was supposedly one of several presents he received for helping with the creation of GTA 6. There are currently no credible sources available to support any of this.

Why fans shouldn't rely on this information without concrete proof

Anyone working on a game is prohibited from discussing it until it is formally announced as part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). It looks a little suspicious that KRYPTO9095 and El Nitro 56 have been publicly discussing an upcoming game.

Rockstar is renowned for keeping major forthcoming releases under wraps until they are officially announced. And it is unlikely that insiders would be so forthright in providing information or claiming to be a part of an upcoming release. Fans shouldn't take such speculations seriously, even if it's possible that El Nitro 56 and KRYPTO9095 are indeed involved in the game.

