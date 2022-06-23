GTA 6 leaker reveals some new details about the game: Story, map, features and more

GTA 6 fans may have noticed a rising trend where one leaker consistently provides minor details about the game. It began with Tom Henderson in early 2021, and many others have since joined the fray, including Chris Klippel and Matheus Victor.

The most recent information comes from Matheus Victor, who allegedly revealed the game's possible plot, as well as its timeline and location, to Xfire. This article goes over some of the specifics he discussed and evaluates their legibility.

The latest GTA 6 leak includes plot, location, timeline and more

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ xfire.com/gta-6-story-de…



Idéia de história da Rockstar Games para seu novo e ambicioso título da série Grand Theft Auto, bem como novas estações de rádio que chegam em breve ao GTA Online. Além disso, o que vem a seguir após a nova iteração da série?



According to Matheus Victor, the protagonists in GTA 6 will be a brother-sister duo who will be separated after the game's prologue, which takes place in 2003.

This introduction will showcase how the cartel got their parents killed in Brazil. The game will supposedly be set in the modern day, with the story most likely taking place in 2023 or 2024.

After the initial prologue, the two siblings will ultimately cross paths as adults, albeit on opposing sides. The brother allegedly becomes an agent for the DOA, which is a parody of the real-world government institution, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

In the meantime, his sister would infiltrate the cartel's ranks to exact revenge on them in her own unique way. She will reportedly work her way up through the same cartel that killed their parents to become one of their hitwomen.

Matheus Victor was unable to confirm whether or not it would be possible to play as both of these characters.

Maps, new features and possible release date

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ “Novas atividades de mundo aberto para preencher o novo título Grand Theft Auto; com oportunidades de jogabilidade emergentes, envolventes e únicas.”



Não é uma novidade - mas irei preservar a identidade do autor (a) da descrição desse desenvolvedor (a) da Rockstar Games. “Novas atividades de mundo aberto para preencher o novo título Grand Theft Auto; com oportunidades de jogabilidade emergentes, envolventes e únicas.”Não é uma novidade - mas irei preservar a identidade do autor (a) da descrição desse desenvolvedor (a) da Rockstar Games.

Matheus Victor refutes the notion that GTA 6 would be set in the past, whether that be the 70s, 80s or even the 90s. He claims that Carcer City, as well as Cuba, Columbia, and the Miami-inspired Vice City, would all be included in the game world.

Instead of making the game's plot stretch over several decades, Rockstar Games is purportedly concentrating on improving gameplay and features where it makes sense to spend development time. Destructible buildings are also said to be one of these features.

Carcer City first appeared in Manhunt, but it is mentioned or referred to in several GTA games. Meanwhile, Vice City will make its HD Universe debut if it appears in the upcoming game.

Matheus Victor has hinted that futuristic vehicles might be part of the in-game military's arsenal. He also mentioned that the game will most likely be released in 2024.

How credible is this leak?

Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) has been revealing plenty of details about the upcoming title. He started by naming some of the tracks that could be included with the in-game radio stations. He then confirmed that the out-of-place framed photograph found in the remastered GTA San Andreas is indeed an Easter egg for GTA 6.

Matheus even stated that the game would be set between the USA and Brazil, including Vice City and a Rio de Janeiro-inspired city. The story of the brother-sister duo being separated after the prologue isn't new information either. However, the main reason to be skeptical about all this is the sheer amount of details the leaker has gathered.

It is highly unlikely that so many crucial details, ranging from maps and storylines to gameplay features and release date, could be revealed by a single leaker. Hence, as with all unofficial sources of information on GTA 6, fans should take this with a grain of salt.

