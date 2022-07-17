Will the next GTA Online update leave Los Santos?

GTA Online enthusiasts can only hope they get to do something outside of Los Santos very soon.

With the exception of Cayo Perico activities, players have been stuck in the same city for almost nine years now. The lack of map diversity has always been a point of contention for certain fans.

However, there might be a few changes in store for GTA Online. A few trusted insiders have been looking into the game recently, and they all have solid track records. Players need to know what to expect in the very near future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The next GTA Online update could have activities outside of Los Santos

Here's what insiders have to say

GTA Online insider @alloc8or has been a trusted source of information for quite some time now. They have provided accurate leaks in regards to previous games in the past. Just last year, they revealed the full achievement list for the GTA Trilogy, including pictures and descriptions.

Over at the GTA Forums, @alloc8or went into some minor details about the upcoming summer update. In regards to Los Santos, they left behind the following cryptic message on July 14:

"Some other certain people have also been hinting at an activity outside of San Andreas - I'll let the reader figure this one out"

As of July 16, there haven't been any further updates. They seem to know something is going to happen, but they would rather have readers get hyped up with speculation.

It's an interesting choice of words to use "San Andreas" instead of "Los Santos." That automatically rules out San Fierro and Las Venturas since they are within the state itself. GTA Online speculation has already run wild in the past few days, considering the possibilities.

Of course, players should keep their expectations in check

Buzby Gaming @BuzbyGaming @RockstarGames Maybe Add Liberty City to Gta Online... to tied us over until The next game releases. I haven't played online since I switched over to Xbox Series X. Los Santos is played out. I know LS better then my own neighborhood at this point. GIVE US SOMETHING NEW!!! @RockstarGames Maybe Add Liberty City to Gta Online... to tied us over until The next game releases. I haven't played online since I switched over to Xbox Series X. Los Santos is played out. I know LS better then my own neighborhood at this point. GIVE US SOMETHING NEW!!!

Rumors of a map expansion have been floating around for years now. Insider @Matheusbr9895_ even suggested that GTA Online players could end up in Liberty City. However, players should take it with a huge grain of salt.

While @alloc8or did say there might be activities outside of Los Santos, it doesn't necessarily mean Liberty City. For example, Rockstar could potentially add more challenges for Cayo Perico, such as deathmatches.

GTA Online players need to be reasonable with their expectations and lay them low. By doing so, they won't be disappointed if there isn't a huge map expansion. On the flipside, if Rockstar does pull out all the stops, then players will be even more excited about the update.

The summer update won't be out until July 26 at the earliest

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- Current



- 2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses. Update:- Current #GTAOnline event extended till Tuesday, July 26th.- 2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses. Update:- Current #GTAOnline event extended till Tuesday, July 26th.- 2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses.

GTA Online recently extended the length of its weekly activities by several more days. There's good reason to believe that Rockstar won't release DLC content until the end of July. Until then, players will just have to patiently wait.

There is always the possibility that more leaks will show up in the near future. @alloc8or directly hinted at this during their initial post on the GTA Forums. Likewise, Rockstar could also drop a trailer very soon.

It won't be long before players find out what's in the next update. The game could definitely use a big change.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

