Will GTA Online get a map expansion in the near future?

GTA Online leakers hyped up some major changes in the next few weeks, so fans are hoping for a rumored map expansion.
In the last few months, insider @Matheusbr9895_ believed there would be a summer update for GTA Online. This would supposedly include a Liberty City map expansion. Now that summer is fast approaching, more fuel has been added to the flames. Insider @TezFunz2 believe something will happen very soon.
Whether or not that is the rumored map expansion remains to be seen. Interestingly, @Matheusbr9895_ responded to his fellow leaker via Twitter replies, so there may be a connection. Fans have been speculating what the new changes will bring. Of course, nothing is confirmed until Rockstar makes a statement.
GTA Online players are still hoping for that Liberty City map expansion
GTA Online rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt, even with reputable leakers. With that said, @TezFunz2 has always been reliable with his sources. The question remains whether or not GTA Online will finally have that map expansion.
Timing is everything with these tweets
The recent tweets by @TezFunz2 seem to coincide with the Liberty City leaks. @Matheusbr9895_ set a timeframe for the summer, which is only two weeks away. Many players believe there is a connection to be made here.
Based on the wording from @TezFunz2, this update must be completely different from the previous ones. New vehicles and weapons aren't something that can be described as "new for a change."
For that reason, fans are hoping it's the map expansion.
Fans should set their expectations accordingly
Again, it should be reiterated that @TezFunz2 might not even be referring to a map expansion. Fans could easily be let down with another GTA+ situation. They need to maintain their expectations for the next few weeks.
Either way, @Matheusbr9895_ believes the map expansion will arrive in the summer. He also made some cryptic tweets that were directed to @TezFunz2 and his recent announcement:
Fans can only hope that GTA Online will have a Liberty City map expansion. The timing of these particular tweets is very interesting, to say the least.
Pros and cons of a map expansion
There are several reasons why players want to see Liberty City in GTA Online:
- The return of popular characters like Nico Bellic
- A chance to explore newer locations beyond San Andreas
- Players can see what changed in the past decade or so
However, there are a few downsides to a potential map expansion:
- Larger maps mean longer distance travel between missions
- GTA 6 will definitely not be arriving anytime soon
Either way, players will find out soon enough. They just need to maintain their expectations accordingly.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.