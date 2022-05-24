Will GTA Online get a map expansion in the near future?

GTA Online leakers hyped up some major changes in the next few weeks, so fans are hoping for a rumored map expansion.

In the last few months, insider @Matheusbr9895_ believed there would be a summer update for GTA Online. This would supposedly include a Liberty City map expansion. Now that summer is fast approaching, more fuel has been added to the flames. Insider @TezFunz2 believe something will happen very soon.

Whether or not that is the rumored map expansion remains to be seen. Interestingly, @Matheusbr9895_ responded to his fellow leaker via Twitter replies, so there may be a connection. Fans have been speculating what the new changes will bring. Of course, nothing is confirmed until Rockstar makes a statement.

GTA Online players are still hoping for that Liberty City map expansion

Tez2 @TezFunz2 Something new for a change is coming soon to #GTAOnline in about two weeks or so. Something new for a change is coming soon to #GTAOnline in about two weeks or so.

GTA Online rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt, even with reputable leakers. With that said, @TezFunz2 has always been reliable with his sources. The question remains whether or not GTA Online will finally have that map expansion.

Timing is everything with these tweets

𝙍* 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙧𝙚 |10 k _🌴 @0000078931463_k

- GTA+ will come to PC soon

- Hao’s special works and other updates that came to next gen will arrive on PC with “summer” DLC

- modern map will be added to GTAO as a map expansion with vehicles and such a few things planned for #GTAOnline - GTA+ will come to PC soon- Hao’s special works and other updates that came to next gen will arrive on PC with “summer” DLC- modern map will be added to GTAO as a map expansion with vehicles and such a few things planned for #GTAOnline - GTA+ will come to PC soon- Hao’s special works and other updates that came to next gen will arrive on PC with “summer” DLC- modern map will be added to GTAO as a map expansion with vehicles and such

The recent tweets by @TezFunz2 seem to coincide with the Liberty City leaks. @Matheusbr9895_ set a timeframe for the summer, which is only two weeks away. Many players believe there is a connection to be made here.

Based on the wording from @TezFunz2, this update must be completely different from the previous ones. New vehicles and weapons aren't something that can be described as "new for a change."

For that reason, fans are hoping it's the map expansion.

Fans should set their expectations accordingly

Ghassan Azhari @ghassanazhari #Heists #LibertyCity If the new GTA Online update is about the LC Map expansion, it should have Nico Bellic in and involves in the heists, with apereance of Michael De Santa... #GTA #GTA Online #GTA If the new GTA Online update is about the LC Map expansion, it should have Nico Bellic in and involves in the heists, with apereance of Michael De Santa... #GTA #GTAOnline #GTAV #Heists #LibertyCity

Again, it should be reiterated that @TezFunz2 might not even be referring to a map expansion. Fans could easily be let down with another GTA+ situation. They need to maintain their expectations for the next few weeks.

Either way, @Matheusbr9895_ believes the map expansion will arrive in the summer. He also made some cryptic tweets that were directed to @TezFunz2 and his recent announcement:

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ @TezFunz2 If we are going to take on this New for a change, I would say it would be an Equalitarian balance sheet in GTA Online, Coming soon. @TezFunz2 If we are going to take on this New for a change, I would say it would be an Equalitarian balance sheet in GTA Online, Coming soon.

Fans can only hope that GTA Online will have a Liberty City map expansion. The timing of these particular tweets is very interesting, to say the least.

Pros and cons of a map expansion

🔥𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝔹🔥 @804_Kenny @NWhereabouts If they did a Liberty City map expansion to hold us until gta 6, I’ll be fine with that. Maybe thats my bias towards GTA 4+EFLC but at least its something different and to some, its a new area, to others its a return to a former location. But it’s something different to do. @NWhereabouts If they did a Liberty City map expansion to hold us until gta 6, I’ll be fine with that. Maybe thats my bias towards GTA 4+EFLC but at least its something different and to some, its a new area, to others its a return to a former location. But it’s something different to do.

There are several reasons why players want to see Liberty City in GTA Online:

The return of popular characters like Nico Bellic

A chance to explore newer locations beyond San Andreas

Players can see what changed in the past decade or so

However, there are a few downsides to a potential map expansion:

Larger maps mean longer distance travel between missions

GTA 6 will definitely not be arriving anytime soon

Either way, players will find out soon enough. They just need to maintain their expectations accordingly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul