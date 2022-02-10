5 locations that Rockstar should revisit in GTA 6 or another future game

Fans still don't know where GTA 6 will occur, often leading to discussions about the next location. Some of these discussions often devolve into wishful thinking, while others involve logic that seems reasonable at first glance. Either way, many gamers would love to see plenty of new and old cities in GTA 6 or another future game.

Rockstar tends to reuse old locations throughout the many games in the series. They're not necessarily 1:1 replicas of one another, as evidenced when comparing GTA 3 and 4's Liberty City. Still, there are often many similarities between these locations of the same name. One has to wonder if GTA 6 will reuse any previously established location or go for something new entirely.

Locations that Rockstar should use in GTA 6 or subsequent games

5) San Fierro

The Tram is an iconic part of San Fierro (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some locations might not necessarily be the best sole area in the game. San Fierro is a perfect example of that, as it seems to be the least noteworthy of the three major cities from GTA San Andreas. Still, it's a location that only appeared in one game before vanishing from the series altogether.

It would be delightful to see San Fierro as an area in another game, although not necessarily the only major one. It's a fun side area that would synergize with other places like Las Venturas, the following location to discuss.

4) Las Venturas

Las Venturas has sadly only appeared once in the series (Image via LoadGamePL)

The GTA series is no stranger to gambling. Hence, seeing numerous casinos would be a natural fit in a modern game. Not only that, the crime mythos of the real-life location it's based on would be a fascinating take to see in GTA 6 or another future game.

Martin Scorsese's Casino would be a perfect example of how a crime-ridden plot could work in the GTA series. Add more of the series' classic humor and activities, and it would be easy to see Las Venturas working well as the primary location of a future game.

3) London

London did appear in the early days of the franchise (Image via World of Longplays)

It's highly dubious that Rockstar would revisit London as a location in GTA 6 or another future game. Other than the fact that it's not a fictionalized name like other cities, there is an interesting snippet from Dan Houser worth sharing here:

"These days I think we would love to set a game in the UK, set in London, whatever, but I don't know if it would be a GTA game. I think there are plenty of great stories we could tell about the UK, great environments to showcase, great gameplay mechanics that could have a UK bent to them – I just don't think it would be a GTA necessarily."

2) Vice City

Many players assume that Vice City will be the primary setting of GTA 6 (Image via DoctorGTA)

Vice City is by far and large the location that many gamers assume will appear in GTA 6. Whether it's numerous leaks or speculation posts, the idea of Vice City being the central city of GTA 6 seems like a foregone conclusion to some. The "VI" from Vice City would also seem perfect to use with the GTA logo.

It's a location that gamers haven't seen since Vice City Stories, a game from 2006. Fans saw HD Liberty City and Los Santos, so it's only fair to see another PS2-era location under a new light in a future game.

1) Somewhere new

Chicago is a popular real-life location that doesn't have a fictional GTA location that players can visit (Image via Time Out)

The Grand Theft Auto franchise hasn't utilized a completely new location in a while. For example, Las Venturas and San Fierro were completely new locations when they appeared in GTA San Andreas. Both cities were fun to be in, showing that Rockstar didn't always have to rely on old familiar sites.

There are many discussions about whether GTA 6 should take place in Liberty City, Vice City, or San Andreas now and then. Some might discuss the possibility of a new location altogether. It would certainly be a breath of fresh air that could take advantage of unique geography otherwise unavailable in the other cities.

