GTA Online: Will the Oppressor Mk II still have a use after upcoming update?

Players who rely on the Oppressor Mk II are understandably worried about GTA Online's next big update.

Rockstar Games continues to listen to player feedback, at least when it concerns GTA Online. The game studio is set to nerf the infamous Oppressor Mk II once again. Unsurprisingly, most of the community is celebrating the announcement.

However, there are a good number of players who depend on the Oppressor Mk II for various activities. Remember, not everybody uses them for griefing purposes in GTA Online. Some people just want to grind the game faster.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The future of the Oppressor Mk II remains in doubt after GTA Online's next big update

The Oppressor Mk II won't nearly be as good in combat situations anymore

GTA Online lobbies used to be heavily populated with Oppressor Mk II griefers. Anybody could lock onto their helpless targets and fire off a homing missile, and most players had no way to counteract them. However, that's set to change in the upcoming summer update.

On July 7, Rockstar stated that they would be making the following changes on their official Newswire:

"...reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II"

This isn't the first time Rockstar has nerfed the Oppressor Mk II. Back in the Contract DLC update, select cars were given Imani Tech features. The Missile Lock-On Jammer prevented anybody from auto-locking these vehicles.

GTA Online players will have a much harder time using the Oppressor Mk II. Rockstar is finally reducing the homing missile's effectiveness in a direct manner. The countermeasures will also be downgraded, making it easier for rivals to blow up the Oppressor Mk II.

However, it still provides great mobility

After this update, the Oppressor Mk II may no longer be the major threat it used to be. Regardless, it's not going to be completely useless. GTA Online players can still travel around the world hub much easier with this flying vehicle.

Several missions require a long grinding process. Most of this is the result of long drives to faraway locations. The size of the game's map also doesn't help matters. It's not fun having to put up with this. With that said, the best way to circumvent this issue is with a flying vehicle.

A fully upgraded Oppressor Mk II can reach 127.75 miles per hour. This is according to residential car expert Broughy1322.

Players can still fly across the map to get to where they need to be. They don't have to put up with traffic congestion or construction blocking their way.

In conclusion

GTA Online players that already own the Oppressor Mk II may not fare well in combat. The next big update will heavily nerf these flying vehicles.

However, counterparts like the Toreador will be largely unaffected. Going up against their missiles will be a real challenge.

Of course, the Oppressor Mk II can still be used for grinding missions, especially ones that require long-distance travel. Some jobs can even be done in a private lobby, which helps avoid potential attacks.

Players with the Oppressor Mk II just need to use it in the right context. However, they should also consider getting the Toreador in the near future since it would be a very good replacement.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far