GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update: Expected release date and time for PC, PS5, and Xbox

Much to the delight of fans, Rockstar Games recently revealed a ton of information regarding GTA Online's upcoming Summer DLC. The upcoming DLC will be called Criminal Enterprises and will be available from July 26 onwards.

Earlier, the content expansion was expected to drop around July 18-19 (according to leaks), but then suffered a slight delay. The exact time and date for the release has not been mentioned by Rockstar yet and it is believed that the developers will follow suit as with previous DLCs.

GTA Online Summer DLC's expected date and time of release

Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.

As expected, Rockstar Games has been pretty active on social media for the past few days as GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises nears its release date. Fans have been given plenty of information to sift through while waiting for Tuesday (July 26) to arrive.

Even in the past, the developers have seldom revealed the exact hours of release as far as DLCs are concerned. The primary reason for not doing so is due to unexpected delays at the last moment.

Considering the number of changes and the amount of content the Criminal Enterprises DLC will be adding to GTA Online, it will be fairly large in size. Additionally, the expansion is also going to be available on all platforms including the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Different devices may be able to download the update at different times.

However, fans, with the help of experts, can somewhat predict the release time of the upcoming DLC. Rockstar has stuck to the same tradition each time and there is no reason for it to be any different this time around. The general time for any new update in GTA Online matches that of the weekly update, with the only difference being the day.

DLCs are traditionally released on Tuesdays, while weekly updates roll around every Thursday.

However, gamers can only assume that Rockstar will follow the same schedule for this expansion as it did with The Contract and the Los Santos Tuners updates. The Criminal Enterprises DLC should go live on all platforms at the times mentioned below:

02.00 am (Los Angeles) - PST

03.00 am (Mexico City) - MST

04.00 am (Chicago) - CST

05.00 am (New York) - EST

07.00 am (Sao Paulo) - BRT

10.00 am (Paris) - CEST

11.00 am (London) - WEST

01.00 pm (Moscow) - EEST

03.30 pm (New Delhi) - IST

06.00 pm (Perth) - AWST

07.00 pm (Tokyo) - JST

09.00 pm (Sydney) - AEDT

10.00 pm (Wellington) - NZST

As of now, it is very unlikely that the developers will change these times, unless something major happens.

