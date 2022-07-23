GTA Online to combat griefers in Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar Games posted a second Newswire concerning the Criminal Enterprises DLC that will be coming to GTA Online on July 26. The post elaborated on the gameplay changes that will be introduced once the update is live. The list includes quality-of-life changes, payout upgrades, nerfs, buffs, and a lot more.

It is safe to say that the overall theme surrounding this update is encouraging teamplay and sending a strong message to griefers, and this article deals with the latter.

Griefing no longer encouraged in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2



#GTAOnline I would've preferred them to remove the whole stat, but good move regardless. I would've preferred them to remove the whole stat, but good move regardless.#GTAOnline https://t.co/Wp1TT2Hwbg

GTA Online fans and experts have been overwhelmed by this upcoming DLC, and industry insider Tez2 (@TezFunz2 on Twitter) also shared his opinions. In one of his most recent tweets, he talked about the Kill Death Ratio (KD) in the current game.

KD is a stat that is visible on every player's profile and it represents a gamer's effectiveness in battle. In other words, it's a ratio of kills to deaths in PvP. The stat is currently affected whenever a gamer either dies or kills another player. This may be done during Freemode or competitive play like Adversary Modes.

Presently, the ratio isn't an accurate depiction of a player's skill, as most battles in Freemode are initiated and acted upon by a single player. In simpler terms, it is often a one-sided fight where the defendant either doesn't fight back or just leaves the server.

The Newswire stated:

"To reduce instances of griefing, the Kill/Death statistic will no longer be affected by kills made in Freemode. Going forward, this ratio will only be affected by kills scored in competitive gameplay."

New changes coming to the game via the Criminal Enterprises DLC aim to combat griefing. From July 26 onwards, The KD ratio will only be affected by deaths and kills if they occur in competitive gameplay.

Although this is exactly what the community asked for, it is a step in the right direction. Most gamers had requested for the stat to be removed once and for all. However, this will surely reduce the motivation to kill other players in freemode.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



#GTAOnline A new anti-grief option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction. W move by Rockstar. A new anti-grief option to ghost players driving in the wrong direction. W move by Rockstar.#GTAOnline https://t.co/zB0w3XJoT1

Griefers in GTA Online don't just kill other players repeatedly; they try to ruin the experience in every way possible.

A very prevalent issue gamers face while participating in races is players driving in the opposite direction. This may sound counterintuitive, but in reality, these drivers do so to eliminate the competition. After taking a U-turn, the griefers tend to ram the other racers off the road.

With the Criminal Enterprises DLC, Rockstar is bringing in a ton of changes to the race creator as well.

The changes targeted at combating griefers include:

An ability to enable the 'Ghost to First Checkopint' option. This will make a car in the race intangible until it crosses the first checkpoint. This is a great move as the starting stretch is a really important factor detrmining the outcome.

Another option called 'Anti Grief Ghosting' will also be introduced to ghost the cars of players who intentionally drive the opposite way.

Player-created races are a lot of fun, and these changes, along with the increased payout, will raise the population for this playlist.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC is coming to GTA Online on July 26 for all platforms, including the PS4, XBOX One, PC, PS5 and XBOX Series X|S.

These changes were much-needed and have been requested by fans for quite some time now, who'll be pleased to see Rockstar responding positively to community feedback.

