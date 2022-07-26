GTA Online's new weapons after Summer Update DLC 2022 

GTA Online players had been looking forward to the new weapons that they are expecting to get with this new Criminal Enterprises update. Now that the update has been released, it is time for players to get to know the new addition with more familiarity.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has revealed that it will be drip-feeding all of those new weapons over the course of this week, and won't be dumping all of them all together on the first day.

It makes sense for them to do this as this Criminal Enterprise is already bringing a lot of items, accessories, vehicles, and features. So, having tons of weapons can be very overwhelming.

In any case, today's update has revealed Precision Rifle, the first official weapon of this update that players can get their hands on. This article will provide players with more information about this weapon.

Exploring the Precision Rifle: New weapon from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises' update

The Precision rifle is a type of sniper that has been added to the game with this new update. However, unlike other sniper rifles in the game, it does not come with a scope or any kind of attachment as of yet. The only thing players have access to are the camos.

It is a powerful sniper rifle and has the ability to kill players with one shot. But to balance its power out, it is also a bolt action rifle, which means that after every shot, the character will have to reload, during which they will get treated to an animation.

Because of this, it is best to use this sniper rifle from far away as it has an amazing reach. Moreover, it will be more difficult to confront players with this gun face-to-face as it is a bolt action rifle, and players are bound to lose a lot of speed.

Players are still testing this rifle to figure out its pros and cons, so only time will tell how much useful this Precision Rifle will turn out to be during PvP battles in GTA Online.

The next weapon that will be added to GTA Online with this update

Nick @GhillieYT Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! https://t.co/WUk0uUxRLI

The next weapon that is predicted to be released in GTA Online is a tactical rifle called the Service Carbine. Many players in the GTA Online community figured this out by looking at and analyzing all of the promotional materials that were released for this update.

However, players should keep in mind that this has not been officially confirmed, as the patch note for this update does not contain any information about the inclusion of the Service Carbine. However, data miner WildBrick142 recently tweeted this:

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

Again, this tweet has not been entirely proven as of yet, but players can still try to go into these locations to check for parts. The discussion surrounding the Service Carbines will lead players to a lot of dead ends right now, so they will just have to wait for Rockstar Games to release more information.

For now, they will have to rely on this tweet to figure out if the Service Carbine is actually present in the game. However, they should definitely take everything regarding this weapon with a pinch of salt as the information present in the leak has not been officially confirmed by the developer.

