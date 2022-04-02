Should GTA Online players get the Assault Rifle or Carbine Rifle?

GTA Online players need to decide between the Assault Rifle and the Carbine Rifle. Of course, there is nothing wrong with keeping both rifles in their inventory, though there is a clear difference between good and great. GTA Online users will likely stick with a single rifle for combat purposes.

This article will not take into account the Mk II variations. Not every gamer will have the means to buy those specific upgrades. Instead, it will only cover the base versions of these weapons.

Deciding between Assault Rifle and Carbine Rifle in GTA Online

This article aims to inform players as the Assault and Carbine rifles have their particular niches. Here's a look at what they can expect from these weapons, and hopefully, users can find the right one.

Assault Rifle (price, performance, and how to unlock)

The Assault Rifle unlocks relatively early in GTA Online. Gamers must level up to Rank 24 before they can buy it from Ammu-Nation. This rifle only costs $8,550, making it a very affordable weapon in the game.

For the most part, it's based on the classic AK-47. It's suitable for low-ranked players still in the early stages of the title. They can easily reach enemies from longer distances compared to regular hand guns.

However, its accuracy and fire rate are less than desirable. What makes the AR even worse is the relatively low fire power. Users will no longer find much use for it during the later stages, especially when they unlock other firearms.

Carbine Rifle (price, performance, and how to unlock)

The Carbine Rifle costs $13,000 at the local Ammu-Nation, which is slightly more expensive than the Assault Rifle. However, gamers will unlock it much later at Rank 42.

While it shares a similar range with its Assault counterpart, the Carbine is slightly more powerful. It also has improved accuracy and fire rate by GTA Online standards, making it the superior alternative to submachine guns.

By Rank 42, players will need to rely on quick headshots to get the job done. The Carbine Rifle is better suited for that role than the Assault Rifle. It's not as powerful as the Advanced Rifle but will prove helpful in most situations, especially as GTA Online users always need to maintain their accuracy when lining up shots.

Final verdict

Overall, the Carbine Rifle is a much better weapon. It will take a while for newer players to unlock it, but it's worth the wait.

The Carbine will have an easier time lining up shots with its improved accuracy. All it takes is a single headshot to put down a single enemy.

With that said, the Assault Rifle still has its uses in the early stages. It packs more of a punch than most weapons at Rank 24 and a better distance. Players should give it a go until they reach Rank 42 because they will have a better selection of weapons by then.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

