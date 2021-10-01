Ammu-Nation in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online players simply could not live their wild criminal lives without Ammu-Nation and that is a simple fact. Knowing there are eleven locations in total, including the two locations that house gun ranges, players can rest easy knowing that they will always be able to get to an Ammu-Nation in GTA Online in no time.

The only other thing GTA Online players will need to know about Ammu-Nation is what weapons they can buy there and which locations there are to choose from.

Ammu-Nation weapons in GTA Online

So as players can clearly see from the broken bottle up to the Unholy Hellbringer and various explosives, they are truly spoiled for choice! With over sixty exciting weapons to choose from, GTA Online players are always able to satisfy their bloodlust for some powerful new hardware.

When it comes to melee weapons, there is a great selection including knives, knuckledusters, a police baton and a few more fun ones to choose between. Then moving onto the guns, GTA Online players have a wide selection of handguns and an even wider selection of automatic, semi-automatic, and fully automatic weapons to choose from, some of which can even be upgraded to their powerful MKII versions.

There are also quite a few fun explosives to choose from! If standard grenades just don't cut it for bloodthirsty players in GTA Online, they can instead choose to pick from some alternatives in the form of proximity mines, pipe bombs, sticky bombs, and other incendiary devices. Players are also able to acquire armor as well as other accessories in the stores.

Some of the lesser known things players can do in Ammu-Nation in GTA Online include robbing them or even buying drinks from the vending machine.

Ammu-Nation store locations in GTA Online

Characters at different Ammu-Nations with gun ranges (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Ammu-Nation store locations, including those with firing ranges, can be found below:

Pillbox Hill, Downtown

Boulevard Del Perro, Morningwood

Vinewood Plaza, Spanish Avenue, Hawick

325 Vespucci Boulevard, Mission Row

Corner of Elgin Avenue, Little Seoul

Chumash Plaza, Great Ocean Highway, Chumash

Popular Street in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos

Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores

Tataviam Truckstop in Tatavian Mountains

Paleto Bay

Many GTA Online players may already be quite familiar with some of these locations from playing the story mode in GTA 5, but they may not have been to every single one. If players have the time, they should certainly pop into the nearest Ammu-Nation.

