Where to upgrade to MKII weapons in GTA Online

GTA Online players need to visit a Weapons Workshop to upgrade their guns to the MKII versions.

GTA Online players can use a Weapons workshop in their Arcade basement, their submarine, or even on the move with a choice of mobile vehicles that house Weapons Workshops. GTA Online Players can pick the "where" and the workshops serve the same great purpose no matter where they're located.

After the Gunrunning Update in GTA Online, players could finally upgrade to MKII versions. Further updates have been added to the Weapons Workshops since the Doomsday Heist Update.

GTA Online Weapons Workshop locations

Below are all of the locations explained where GTA Online players can operate their very own Weapons Workshop.

The Terrorbyte

(Image via Rockstar.com)

Many GTA Online players like the Terrorbyte for its moveable capability; just drive it around like any big rig. It requires owning a Nightclub for storage purposes.

The inner workshop functions as normal, but the Terrorbyte is the only vehicle that boasts a Vehicle Workshop made for upgrading the Oppressor MKII.

Mobile Operations Center

Impressive work! (Image via Unholybeef @Reddit.com)

Faster, more maneuverable, and six times more durable than the Terrorbyte when pitted against missiles, the Mobile Operations Center is a very impressive and powerful machine.

In addition to upgrading your weapons, there is a Vehicle Workshop at the rear to help you upgrade your favorite cars.

The Avenger

Many advantages to a moving workshop (Image via Pinterest.com)

The Avenger is GTA Online's only flying vehicle that houses a Weapons Workshop. Not to mention a Vehicle workshop and the fact that it can fit four players; to cause ultimate destruction on its multiple turrets.

It was ultimately impressive when GTA Online players upgraded it using the Smugglers Run additions, allowing for new engine upgrades, body armor, and an amazing array of new liveries.

The Kosatka

Death from below (Image via Rockstar.com)

Adventure in a submarine to anywhere in GTA Online underwater. Need more extra-curricular activities while onboard?

If you've already used your GTA Online Weapons Workshop on Kosatka, have a walk around. Maybe there's something hidden downstairs that you've never found before. You may try checking the furthest back room to see if you can't find the free Rocket Launcher.

Bunker or Arcade

(Image via Hubsimaus @ Reddit.com)

Do your player a favor and spend an extra $245,000 to get the Weapons Workshop add-on for your Arcade or Bunker.

Life is so much easier when you can upgrade your guns just before pulling off a big heist. It also makes a welcome addition to the big empty spaces down there.

