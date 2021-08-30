How to unlock the Terrorbyte and the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online

In the tumultuous world of GTA Online, filled with griefers and bullies, players need a safe haven to carry out their criminal activities free from external factors. This is where the Terrorbyte and Mobile Operations Center come into play. These behemoths on wheels serve as a dynamic hub for players to navigate the world of Los Santos while not getting blown up every five minutes. Both vehicles also have unique properties that make them attractive purchases for players. Here's a look at the features of both special vehicles and what's needed to snag each of them.

Unlocking GTA Online's Terrorbyte and MOC

Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is the newer alternative to the Mobile Operations Center and has a simple prerequisite that needs to be met before players can buy it:

Players must own a Nightclub in GTA Online which serves as the storage space for the Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is available via Warstock Cache and Carry and can be bought at a starting price of GTA $1,375,000. Modifications to the Terrorbyte will rack up the bill to a total of GTA $3,459,500.

Terrorbyte features:

Armor - Explosive and bullet resistance (can take thirty-four rockets without exploding)

Weapons - Missile barrage

Operation hub for all eight businesses (Motorcycle Club+CEO)

Weapon Workshop

Client Jobs

Drone Station

Serves as the only place to modify the Oppressor Mk 2

Can be summoned anywhere

Mobile Operations Center (MOC)

Much like the Terrorbyte, the MOC too has a simple requirement that needs to be met before it's unlocked:

Players must own a bunker in GTA Online

Once this requirement is met, players will be able to grab the MOC from Warstock Cache and Carry for GTA $1,225,000 and goes up to GTA $2,790,000 with customization options included.

Features of the MOC:

Vehicle Storage

Armor and bullet resistance (able to take 24 RPG rockets before exploding)

Weapon Workshop (can modify and equip Mk II)

Weapons - Front and Rear Turrets

Serves as the only place to modify the Oppressor Mk 1

The Terrorbyte is a much better investment for players who haven't purchased either of the two. While the MOC provided much more value back in the day, the addition of the Oppressor Mk II has made the Terrorbyte a much more deserving purchase.

