GTA Online Weapons Workshop: All you need to know

GTA Online has a number of Weapon Workshops available in the game for players to make weapon upgrades. So, what exactly is a Weapon Workshop in GTA Online, and why should players buy one if they haven’t already?

The simple answer is that when you own a Weapon Workshop, you are able to upgrade a number of your weapons to MKII status, giving them vastly improved statistics. This means more damage, faster firing rates, improved accuracy, and far more lethal weapons overall.

Selection of Weapon Workshops in GTA Online

Unfortunately, in GTA Online there are only six weapons that can be upgraded to MKII. These include the: the standard Pistol, SMG, Assault Rifle, Carbine Rifle, Combat MG and the Heavy Sniper. Thankfully, with a collection of MKII weapons like this, players won’t have any trouble going up against enemies and other players with higher levels. These weapons support special types of ammo, namely, Armor Piercing, Hollow Point, Incendiary, Tracer, Full Metal Jacket, and Explosive rounds.

Getting to your workshop is as easy as going into any of your owned businesses or vehicles that house a Weapons Workshop. Weapon Workshops can be added to certain businesses (usually for around $245,000), and having them all makes upgrades and ammo much more accessible.

The most common places where players store Weapon Workshops in GTA Online are in the Terrobyte and Mobile Operations Center, the Avenger airplane and the Kosatka submarine, or a players' Bunker or Arcade.

The Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's completely up to the player if they want to have just one Weapon Workshop in GTA Online, but if you've got the cash, you might as well just buy them all as restocking special ammo will be more convenient.

Picking a Mobile Operation Center or the Kosatka submarine makes perfect sense if you want to work on weapons on the move and wherever you are. Otherwise it's always nice and easy, especially if you're in an Arcade, to have your Weapon Workshop conveniently located there too.

Also Read

Many players wish for the ability to upgrade ALL of their weapons in GTA Online, but sadly this is not currently available. However, nobody yet knows whether this will be changed for the GTA V Expanded and Enhanced version being released on PS5 in march 2022, or even in GTA 6.

Whichever option GTA Online players choose, the outcome is the same. Players can now upgrade some great weapons into excellent MKII variants.

Edited by Danyal Arabi