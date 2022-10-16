All Overwatch 2 damage Heroes ranked worst to best

Since the shutdown of the first game, Overwatch 2 has taken over as the mainline title. New heroes and balancing adjustments will be included in the release, and the latter will cause some alterations to the damage heroes. Some damage heroes are more viable now that the game is 5v5 with just one tank, while others are less effective.

It's crucial to understand that there are no poor choices among the damage heroes in Overwatch 2. Most players aren't at the same skill level as those in the Overwatch League, so team compositions are less significant. Nonetheless, some compositions are now rather underpowered. Which hero you choose is crucial, though, especially for new players or those hoping to climb the competitive ladder.

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2's launch was not as smooth as Blizzard had hoped due to server problems, glitches, and other factors. However, there is some good news. The despised two-control point style has been eliminated and replaced with the new Push game mode.

Overwatch 2 damage heroes ranked worst to best

17) Mei

In Overwatch 2, Mei has been downgraded, removing most of her kit's usable components. Foes take some damage and are slightly slowed down by her ice beam, which no longer completely freezes them. Her alt-fire icicle shot can be challenging to strike and doesn't inflict much damage.

She still has decent zoning abilities but doesn't deal enough damage to compete with the other damaging characters in Overwatch 2. This is due to her ice wall ability, which keeps adversaries afar, and her ultimate ability, which makes a large circle inaccessible.

Mei's Cryo-Freeze, which heals her and temporarily renders her immune to damage, is her greatest saving grace. This gives her a respectable amount to sustain if her healers are not around, but the bulk of the other heroes will still harm her.

16) Echo

Anybody who has come across an Echo in Overwatch or Overwatch 2 will attest to her peculiar personality. In Overwatch 2, her main attack fires a triangle-shaped burst of three projectiles that does a fair amount of damage. She also possesses sticky explosives and a short-range laser that melts targets with less than 50% health.

While her uniform isn't necessarily awful, she doesn't blend in with many team competitions. She can fly, but not for as long as a Pharah, and she needs to be close to adversaries to optimize her skills.

Furthermore, Echo's ultimate power seems more like a novelty than anything practical. In Overwatch 2, she gets a higher ultimate charge rate when she transforms into a member of the opposing team.

While this allows you to use the enemy's abilities against them, if you take too much damage, you switch back to Echo, and most of the time Echo fails to use the duplicated ultimate ability, leaving you wondering what the point was in the first place.

15) Symmetra

The remaining heroes on the list are all good choices, though some are significantly better than others once the first two damage heroes are eliminated. Symmetra is highly situational but can be quite annoying to the opposing team.

Her primary attack in Overwatch 2 is a close-range beam that deals more damage as it fires, and her secondary attack is a fast-moving projectile. Her three deployable laser turrets, which will hurt adversaries nearby, are the main focus of her arsenal. These can be shot from a distance but are not very durable.

Symmetra's weakness is that she is defensively oriented, but her close-quarter weapon requires her to close the gap to be effective. She is very effective, but many heroes are far more useful on defense. Her teleporter has its uses but doesn't feel as powerful as the other characters' abilities.

14) Cassidy

Cassidy's primary fire is no longer as powerful as it was in Overwatch 2. The primary distinction is that he now possesses a magnetic grenade rather than his flashbang grenade, which will momentarily stun adversaries. The magnetic grenade deals explosive damage and will stick to enemies if thrown close enough. While the magnetic grenade isn't bad, Cassidy's impact is diminished by losing his only crowd-control ability.

As long as you have good aim, his gunfire still significantly damages. Deadeye's ultimate ability remains unaltered, providing a powerful ability that can either get multiple kills or, at the very least, scatter the opposing team. Overall, there are better options if you're looking for a high-precision damage hero.

13) Tracer

Tracer is mainly unchanged from the original Overwatch, but the switch to 5v5 has had an impact on her in Overwatch 2, both positively and negatively.

On the plus side, having only one tank limits the amount of crowd control abilities that a team comp has, making it easier for Tracer to avoid being taken down while flanking and disrupting the enemy. It also makes it easier for Tracer to get in and find a squishier target because Tracer will only have to avoid one tank.

A lesser hero on each team has the unfavorable effect of making Tracer's absence more noticeable in team fights between opposing teams. Tracer thrives by flanking, dealing damage, and fleeing for healing before returning for more. Team fights prevent your team from lacking a direct damage deal.

12) Torbjorn

Torbjorn received no significant changes to Overwatch 2, but his turret remains a defensive holding staple. Torbjorn's gun has two fire modes, one that shoots a single projectile a long distance and the other that attacks like a close-range shotgun.

He can set up a turret that fires automatically at any enemy in its path. Torbjorn's turret deals a lot of damage and can distract the opposing team, making it an excellent defensive weapon.

Torbjorn suffers in some game modes, such as Push, where the objective frequently moves, making it difficult for him to set up, significantly when the team is advancing.

Because his primary gunfire is projectile-based rather than hit-scan, he struggles to fight enemies at a distance. His ultimate ability sprays lava everywhere, damaging any enemy who stands in it. This makes it ideal for blocking off an area or a flank.

11) Sombra

Sombra has similar problems to Tracer in Overwatch 2, but her hacking abilities make her a greater threat to the opposing team. Sombra is a flanker and disruptor who can blend in with the enemy team and eliminate them. She accomplishes this by hacking enemies, temporarily disabling their abilities but, more importantly, causing them to take more damage for longer.

Sombra's usefulness is determined by who is playing her and how frequently they kill the opposing team. If Sombra plays well, she will have the enemy team's attention, allowing her team to push from the front. The disadvantage is that if she isn't a nuisance, her team will be forced to play 4v5, which can be difficult for them to manage.

10) Hanzo

Despite being the second-best sniper in Overwatch 2, Hanzo is mainly unaltered and a good choice for a damage hero. Hanzo possesses a bow that fires a projectile arrow that deals significant damage, capable of killing most non-tank heroes with a single headshot.

He also possesses a rapid-fire ability and a recon arrow that alerts foes when it lands. The main drawback of Hanzo is that Widowmaker is included in the game, and using a projectile-based sniper is more difficult than using a hit-scan-based sniper.

Hanzo's ultimate ability, which launches two enormous dragons across the entire map and deals damage to any enemy hit, is a major plus. This increases his usefulness by allowing for the complete clearing of an objective or a multi-kill.

9) Soldier 76

Soldier 76 has a reputation for being the "default" character in Overwatch 2. The sole purpose of Soldier 76, which comes equipped with a hit-scan fully automatic rifle, is to shoot other players.

Although he isn't the most exciting hero on the team, his gun is quite powerful and works well at most ranges, thanks to its low level of recoil. If you can successfully land his rocket, he can deal significant damage.

Additionally, he gains from the ability to place a healing field, which increases his survivability relative to some other damage heroes in Overwatch 2. His ultimate ability allows him to auto-aim his gun and reload it faster, making him ideal for quickly dispatching enemies.

8) Sojourn

In Overwatch 2, Sojourn is a brand-new damage hero who plays like a better-than-Soldier-76. Sojourn has a projectile-firing rapid-fire machine gun. It charges her alt-fire, a railgun shot, when she deals damage to it.

Additionally, Sojourn has a snare in Overwatch 2 that will deal damage and slow enemies with a bubble, as well as a slide that can be canceled into a huge jump. She can move thanks to the slide and jump combination, Sojourn excels as a fighter.

Another fantastic feature is the railgun shot, which can be a one-shot headshot for non-tank enemies. If you deal enough damage with the main fire, the railgun can be quickly charged and used to end a firefight in Overwatch 2. To quickly fire off several shots with high damage, her ultimate causes her railgun to charge for a short time automatically.

7) Reaper

Reaper is a close-range threat who easily dispatches tanks, healers, and damaging heroes. Reaper, armed with two shotguns, can easily dispatch an enemy at close range.

In Overwatch 2, he is healed when he deals damage with his shotguns, and he has a wraith ability that makes him temporarily invincible while reloading his weapons. Despite its relatively lengthy animation, his teleport enables Reaper to get closer to his adversaries.

The primary weakness of Reaper in Overwatch 2 is that he must approach an opponent closely to inflict damage, which can be challenging against some defenses. Reaper isn't very effective if he's not in the thick of things or flanking, but if you stick around for the fight, Reaper wrecks havoc.

6) Junkrat

Assuming you can comprehend how his grenades bounce, Junkrat has one of the highest damage ceilings in Overwatch 2. His primary weapon is a grenade launcher that fires explosives that bounce. This is extremely damaging, requiring only a few hits to kill non-tank heroes.

They are great, though sometimes getting them to bounce the way players want can be difficult. Aside from that, Junkrat has two mines he can launch himself with or use to inflict harm that he can remotely detonate.

He also possesses a trap that deals some damage and disables enemies. Junkrat is unaffected by his explosives, allowing him to use his weapons and abilities at close range, making it easy to hit enemies. His ultimate weapon is the Riptire, an explosive wheel that you can control from a distance and use to cause a lot of damage to foes.

5) Pharah

In Overwatch 2, Pharah is still a fantastic hero choice since she forces the opposing side to rearrange characters. Pharah can fly and is equipped with a rocket launcher. She is propelled into the air by a thruster and shoots foes into the air with a displacement rocket, which deals no damage.

Pharah is great since her verticality makes her challenging for the opposing squad to deal with. Other teams will have difficulty killing Pharah without a hit-scan hero. Her missiles are also extremely powerful.

While Pharah remains immobile, her ultimate unleashes a barrage of rockets. While Pharah's ultimate makes her simpler to shoot, it activates almost instantaneously. Thus, the opposition team is unlikely to have time to respond. The opposing team might switch to hit-scan heroes to focus you, which is the sole drawback of playing Pharah, but a strong healer can keep you alive.

4) Genji

In Overwatch 2, the cybernetic ninja is still a high-skill damage hero, but Genji has tremendous power when used correctly. the ability to throw three shurikens at once, straight or dispersed specialization

Additionally, every time he kills someone, his sword dash, which does damage, instantly recharges. Additionally, Genji can double jump, which allows him to move continually and makes him challenging to hit. His last specialization is a deflect, which deflects beams and non-beam weapon assaults back at the target.

Genji's shurikens can inflict a lot of damage rapidly, and his sword dash is a great finisher. He can rapidly exit combat thanks to his quick movements, deflect abilities, and resistance to damage. His main opponents are characters who use beam weapons. However, there are just a few of them in Overwatch 2.

3) Widowmaker

Due to her proficiency with a sniper rifle, Widowmaker earns the top slot on this list in Overwatch 2. Widowmaker can be a potent adversary because of her range and capacity for one-shotting opponents, even though she is entirely useless in the hands of someone with poor aim.

Even if the opposition team has excellent healers, you can still take down one of their colleagues with a single shot. The sharpshooter used by the widowmaker causes a lot of damage and takes a while to charge when scoped thoroughly.

If Widowmaker doesn't aim down the sights, she can fire a gun like a submachine gun. However, the weapon is only moderately effective. She also possesses a grappling hook and a poison mine in her equipment. Although her ultimate ability isn't as showy as some other ultimate abilities, it can be incredibly helpful to prevent flanks because it makes the opposition team visible to everyone.

2) Bastion

Although Bastion is one of the most despised heroes in Overwatch, and choosing him would undoubtedly result in you receiving hate mail, there is a good reason why no one likes playing against him. Bastion can inflict a lot of harm quickly.

His default weapon is a slow-moving, high-damage hit-scan machine gun. He possesses a speedier machine gun that melts foes on it, and he may briefly transform into this form to attack. Bastion also possesses a sticky grenade.

Bastion's ability to deal a large amount of damage quickly and easily without requiring a lot of expertise makes him so powerful. His turret form allows him to melt an enemy tank effortlessly, while his ultimate mortar ability may quickly clear out a goal. Bastion may not make you many friends, but it will give you some victories.

1) Ashe

Ashe is yet another fighter with a high damage ceiling, capable of taking out adversaries at a distance while remaining useful at close range. Ashe has a lever-action rifle. When the sights are focused, it fires slower but causes more damage, while hip-firing does the opposite.

Ashe also carries a stick of dynamite, which may be shot to set foes on fire and damage over time. Her weapon allows her to repel opponents and jump into lofty areas.

Besides having a huge damage capacity, her ultimate ability summons Bob, a gigantic robot armed with a powerful machine gun. It will shoot at any adversary in its sights, killing anyone who cannot find cover. Ashe will help you zoom in on the opposition team. If you hit your targets, you will easily defeat them.

