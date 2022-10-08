5 best Overwatch 2 Heroes duo for new players

Overwatch 2 is out, now it’s time for gamers to climb the ranks of Season 1 with a friend. Over the years, players in Overwatch have come up with some memorable combinations of heroes that have the ability to single-handedly force an entire opposing team to rage quit.

As of now, Overwatch 2 has 35 Heroes to choose from. Sometimes two players are enough to take the team forward, and this feature looks at some of the most lethal combinations that players can test out on the battlefields of Overwatch 2:

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion

5 most lethal Overwatch 2 Hero combination for newcomers

1) Ana + Reinhardt

Ana (left) and Reinhardt (right) are a solid Tank and Support duo to rely upon (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana as the Support and Reinhardt as the Tank has been a classic combination in Overwatch since the beginning. A skilled Ana can stop more than half the ultimates through her Sleep Dart ability that allows Reinhardt to wreak havoc through his primary hammer and ultimate Earthshatter on the frontlines.

Additionally, Ana’s Primary weapon is a long range sniper rifle that enables her to heal Reinhardt from a long distance without having to be in the thick of the action.

2) Pharah + Mercy

Pharah (left) and Mercy (right) in the right hands can turn out to be an immortal duo (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

A skilled Pharah, watched over by a clever Mercy player constantly healing and giving her boosts can turn out to be an invisible combination. Both heroes have the ability to fly, so beginners should do just fine with their superior mobility.

This has been a popular combination since day one in Overwatch, and in the right hands can wipe out entire teams alone.

3) Hanzo + Widowmaker

Hanzo (left) and Widowmaker (right) together are ice cold killers (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hanzo and Widowmaker are one of the deadliest combinations in Overwatch 2 in their groove. Both the heroes have a ton of tracking abilities in the form of Sonic Arrow from Hanzo and Infra Sight from the Widowmaker.

With the amount of information they can give to each other, they can easily reveal enemy movements and plans, and can turn their own mischiefs against them. If Hanzo and Widowmaker work coherently on the battlefield, then they have the potential to take down entire enemy heroes one by one with ease.

4) Junker Queen + Lucio

In Lucio( up) and Junker Queen(bottom) the Old meets the new (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Junker Queen is the latest tank hero introduced into the Overwatch world. She is a brawler who can deal serious damage to opposing teams. Her health and movement buff abilities combined with Lucio’s Sound Barrier ability can turn out to be an extremely effective combo on the battlefield.

Also, together both Junker Queen and Lucio can give a ton of speed boost and defensive abilities to the rest of the teammates.

5) Tracer + Sombra

Annoy your opponents by picking Tracer and Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer and Sombra are slithery heroes that are hard to tap down on the battlefields. Together, the DPS characters can be an annoying duo to deal with. The best part is that both the Heroes are easy to control, and are ideal for beginners to step out of any misplays. Yet, both can inflict a considerable amount of combined damage.

Both Tracer and Sombra are similar Heroes. Both Assassins do pretty much the same job, and have similar escape abilities. That’s why these two heroes are rarely picked together by pro-players. However, Tracer and Sombra can be a headache to deal with in low-ranked matches, hence, beginners can consider picking them together.

