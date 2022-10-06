Overwatch 2 Reinhardt guide: How unlock, abilities, and more

Overwatch 2 is out now, with players of the original title getting into the free-to-play sequel in droves. While the new game is largely similar to its predecessor in many ways, a few changes to the mechanics have altered the gameplay style to an extent.

Overwatch 2 is set to feature many new characters in the roster of heroes, although all the playable characters from the previous title are also set to return. One such character is Reinhardt, who was one of the original heroes present during the launch of Overwatch. Like many other returning heroes, Reinhardt is also getting some extensive rework for Overwatch 2.

This guide will dive into Reinhardt - how to unlock the character, his abilities, and his moveset, along with a few tips on using him.

How to unlock Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

While certain Heroes are required to be unlocked by playing matches in the new First Time User Experience (FTUE), Reinhardt is not among these. This is because a towering mech-warrior with a hammer is available to choose from the very start, along with a selection of other heroes in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt is thus one of the heroes you’ll get acquainted with reasonably quickly, especially if you enjoy playing the defensive. As a beginner heroe, it becomes essential that you learn how he plays, his strengths, and his ability to have the best command over the character.

Reinhardt’s class and abilities

Reinhardt's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Reinhardt is a tank hero, meaning that he is the person who is responsible for shielding the team from damage. A tank hero has tons of health, which makes them ideal for soaking up the incoming fire without it being immediately lethal to them. The fact that he wields a large shield is also quite helpful.

Reinhardt’s abilities in Overwatch 2 have been tweaked significantly, which requires adapting your gameplay style to make the most of these skills. While some are primarily used for defense, these abilities vary enough to give Reinhardt a diverse selection of attacks.

Rocket Hammer: As the name might suggest, Reinhardt uses his iconic Rocket Hammer in this melee attack. The area of attack is in the form of a cone in front of him and helps deal damage to groups of enemies.

Barrier Field: One of Reinhardt’s iconic abilities from Overwatch is his Barrier Shield, which he can raise at any time to deflect bullets, projectiles, and explosives. It can be used primarily in a defensive state to either negate incoming damage for yourself or provide cover for your teammates.

Charge: Another iconic ability of the character is a charge, where he surges forward on rocket propulsion, pinning any enemy hero he comes in contact with. Colliding with an object will damage the opponent, although this iteration has significantly reduced damage.

Fire Strike: Using this ability, Reinhardt launches a fiery projectile at his opponents in a straight line. The projectile can pierce shields and comes packed with a second strike, doubling the efficiency.

Earth Shatter: This is Reinhart’s ultimate ability, where he uses his hammer to demolish the ground in front of him as he deals damage to enemies caught in the zone and stuns them. The stun lasts for several seconds, which is ideal for teammates to cash in on some abilities of their own.

These are the primary abilities that Reinhardt comes packed within Overwatch 2. In the next section, we’ll look at Reinhardt's ideal playstyle and some tips you may use if you feel like playing as a tank.

Tips for Reinhardt

Reinhardt in his OG look (Image via Activision Blizzard)

In the original Overwatch, Reinhardt was one of the most defensive tanks among all the heroes. While many of his abilities have seen some tweaks in Overwatch 2, his primary role remains the same, albeit with some added benefits.

Reinhardt can still serve as the giant wall behind which the less sturdy heroes can regroup, but with new modifications to his Fire Strike and Charge abilities, he can now take a more offensive stance.

Reinhardt also hits hard, despite his defensive role. New players can relax with the barrier shield and let loose with Rocket Hammer and Charge to take down opponents. Earth Shatter can deal significant damage while also stunning opponents, which is ideal for opening them up to attacks from other teammates.

