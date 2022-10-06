5 best Overwatch Tank heroes for new players

Tanks are the damage takers in the Overwatch world. Generally speaking, they are the frontline warriors in any competitive multiplayer game and are the linchpin around whom the rest of the team approaches combat.

Controlling a Tank in Overwatch, or in any game, comes with a lot of responsibility, as players ought to have superior positioning sense, protect vulnerable teammates, and sometimes defend the weakest points on the battlefield. To be a successful Tank player, gamers have to be selfless. With that in mind, here’s a list of options that can be opted for starters in Overwatch 2.

5 ideal Overwatch Tank heroes for beginners

1) Winston

“No aim, no brain, Winston main” is a Famous Overwatch phrase (Image via Activision Blizzard)

HP:

200 (Base), 350 (Base Health)

Main weapon:

Tesla Cannon - Fires an electric field that deals damage as long as Winston is holding the trigger.

Abilities:

Jump Pack: Winston leaps into the air and deals 50 damage when he lands.

Winston leaps into the air and deals 50 damage when he lands. Barrier Projection: Deploys a protective dome that lasts for eight seconds.

Deploys a protective dome that lasts for eight seconds. Primal Rage: Winston’s health and speed is boosted for 10 seconds, and the character deals 40 melee damage. Winston also gains 500 health temporarily.

Winston is one of the easiest-to-control stable Tanks in Overwatch 2. It’s one of those options in Overwatch that hasn’t seen too many nerfs. When used correctly, this entry can turn out to be a reliable hero on the battlefield, which is why many pro players still stick with Winston.

2) Reinhardt

Reinhardt using his ultimate ability Earthshatter in the Overwatch 2 Beta version (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

300 (Base), 325 (Base Health)

Main Weapon:

Rocket Hammer - A devastating hammer that deals 85 melee damage.

Abilities:

Barrier Filed: Reinhardt deploys a frontal shield with an HP of 1200 to protect himself and his teammates.

Reinhardt deploys a frontal shield with an HP of 1200 to protect himself and his teammates. Charge: Reinhardt charges forward and can smash an enemy against a wall, dealing 300 damage.

Reinhardt charges forward and can smash an enemy against a wall, dealing 300 damage. Fire Projectile: Launches a fire projectile that deals 90 damage.

Launches a fire projectile that deals 90 damage. Earthshatter: Knocks enemies out and generates a massive quake that deals 250 damage to everyone within the core impact area and 50 damage outside of the impact area.

Reinhardt is a solid hero in Overwatch. This particular Tank can absorb an incredible amount of damage through its Barrier Field ability, has a ton of HP, and packs quite a punch with its hammer and ultimate ability.

3) Zarya

The redesigned version of Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

225 (Base), 250 (Base Health)

Main Weapon:

Particle Cannon - A short-range gun that shoots a thin particle beam and deals 47 damage.

Abilities:

Particle Barrier: Zarya generates a damage shield around her that can absorb 200 damage.

Zarya generates a damage shield around her that can absorb 200 damage. Projected Barrier: Zarya produces a damage shield around an ally that can absorb 200 damage.

Zarya produces a damage shield around an ally that can absorb 200 damage. Graviton Surge: Creates a gravity well that pulls enemies towards it.

Zarya has the unique passive ability to increase the damage output of her particle cannon whenever her shield barriers absorb damage. Overall, she is a balanced hero with a decent mix of flexibility, damage dealing, and shielding.

4) Roadhog

Roadhog is a different kind of Tank that uses his chain to hook in enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

700 (Base Health)

Main Weapon:

Scrap Gun - A medium to short-range spread damage gun that can deal up to 50 damage.

Abilities:

Chain Hook: Drags enemies by hooking them with a chain and deals 30 damage as well.

Drags enemies by hooking them with a chain and deals 30 damage as well. Take a Breather: Roadhog takes a sip from his drink and heals 350 HP.

Roadhog takes a sip from his drink and heals 350 HP. Whole Hog: Knocks enemies out in front and deals 30 melee damage per hit.

Roadhog is an absolute fighter in Overwatch. His ultimate ability cannot be stunned. He’s also not complicated to use. However, due to his lack of ability, other than hooking enemies in, he’s rarely picked by pro players.

5) Doomfist

Doomfist is a revamped Tank that still has a lot of mobility of its previous DPS class (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

450 (Base Health)

Main Weapon:

Hand Cannon - A short-range weapon that deals an insane amount of 66 damage and also reloads automatically.

Abilities:

Seismic Slam: Doomfist leaps forward and slams the ground with his fist, dealing 50 damage.

Doomfist leaps forward and slams the ground with his fist, dealing 50 damage. Power Block: Protects himself from any incoming frontal attacks.

Protects himself from any incoming frontal attacks. Rocket Punch: Doomfist charges his fist and launches forward, knocking out enemies on the way and dealing 150 damage in general, as well as additional damage if foes hit a wall.

Doomfist charges his fist and launches forward, knocking out enemies on the way and dealing 150 damage in general, as well as additional damage if foes hit a wall. Meteor Strike: This is Doomfist’s ultimate move that generates a meteor shower of fists and deals a lot of area damage.

Doomfist was one of the most menacing DPS characters in Overwatch. He has now been reworked and reclassified as a Tank hero. With a brilliant combination of melee damage, crowd-control damage, and damage reduction, this character has the potential to take on an entire team alone and will be a hero to keep an eye out for on the battlefields of Overwatch 2.

