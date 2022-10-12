How to unlock Cassidy in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Recently released on October 4, 2022, Overwatch 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard's popular game Overwatch. The latest title brings a few significant changes to the original title's gameplay, but retains many of the core aspects and mechanics, along with its unique line-up of playable characters.

Of these returning characters, Cassidy is one such hero making his debut in Overwatch 2 with a new name, as he was previously known as McCree. Cassidy has received a few changes in the new game, although they're nothing that significantly alter the character’s role and playstyle.

This guide for Overwatch 2 will take you through unlocking Cassidy, along with a brief explanation of his various abilities, strengths, and how best to utilize him in combat. If you’re looking to familiarize yourself with the character before playing him, read on to learn more.

How to unlock Cassidy in Overwatch 2

New players getting into Overwatch for the first time with Overwatch 2 will have to put in some time to unlock all of the game's characters. The process is relatively simple, but you will need to grind for some time if you want to unlock every Hero available in the game.

To do this, you’ll need to finish the tutorial practice arena and then go on to play unranked matches, completing which will net you a character at certain milestones. Thankfully, Cassidy can be easily obtained since playing just three games till their very end is enough to unlock him.

Cassidy’s class and abilities

Cassidy's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Cassidy is a damage class hero, which means that his abilities are designed to be used as offensively as possible to deal heavy damage. Overwatch 2's change to the 5v5 format implies that Cassidy will likely have to rely on a tank or support character to stay alive and secure kills.

Cassidy also has a new passive ability, courtesy of his role, which grants him a 25% increase in movement and reload speed after an elimination, lasting for 2.5 seconds. Therefore, securing kills is essential for a damage hero to make the most of their role.

Below is a list of the abilities that Cassidy possesses.

Peacekeeper: This is Cassidy’s powerful revolver, which he uses as his primary weapon. It has two modes of firing: the primary button fires single shots that do decent damage per hit; the alternate fire shoots all six bullets in the revolver’s cylinder, following which Cassidy will need to reload immediately.

Combat Roll: Using this ability allows Cassidy to do a quick roll forward while simultaneously reloading his revolver, which is considerably faster than the normal reload. This ability can be performed mid-air.

Magnetic Grenade: Cassidy will throw a grenade that can home in on nearby enemies and explode after a short duration. The grenade can also stick to enemies, in which case, its damage is considerably more potent.

Deadeye: This is Cassidy’s ultimate ability, wherein he channels his precision aim and auto-targets all enemies in sight. Pressing the fire button will execute the attack, and Cassidy will draw his revolver and shoot all targets, dealing up to 80 damage to each.

These are all of Cassidy's abilities in Overwatch 2. Keep reading to find some tips involving this character and the best strategies to employ while playing as him.

Tips for Cassidy

Cassidy heads into the fray (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Being a damage hero, Cassidy can dish out plenty of it by using his revolver alone, but it is better suited for close-range or mid-range skirmishes, as there is a significant damage fall-off for long-distance shots. Use the alternative fire mode, only at close range, to be accurate and deal the most damage to a single target.

Combat Roll has a 50% damage reduction during the roll, so use it to reduce incoming damage. It is also excellent for switching positions quickly and reloading your revolver fast when you can’t afford to lose time. Magnetic grenades are also most useful when they stick to targets, so don’t waste them as simple AOE attacks.

Deadeye is best used while flanking or travelling around the map unnoticed, as it can be interrupted by enemy abilities that move your character. Use it in open areas, where the enemy cannot duck behind cover to hide from the bullets, or when they are busy attacking other characters.

