Overwatch 2: 5 Tank heroes with solid defense and health, ranked

Tanks are an essential component across all game modes in Overwatch 2. They are tasked with protecting vulnerable teammates as well as securing and protecting Payloads in Escort and Hybrid modes.

Tanks have the ability to soak in most of the damage dealt by the opposing team while also being very handy at defending tight choke points.

Overwatch 2 has restricted the number of Tanks allowed per team to only one slot in 5v5 matches (across all modes). Keeping this rule in mind, it becomes critical for a team to pick the right Tank to handle any situation.

Listed below are some of the best Tanks in Overwatch 2 that have the highest health and stacked up defensive stats.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Wrecking Ball, Roadhog, and 3 other Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 with formidable defensive stats

5) Junker Queen

The Junker Queen carries a whole bunch of weapons with her, making her an out-and-out brawler. With Scattergun as her primary weapon and a knife called Jagged Blade, the hero is well-equipped for all sorts of close-range combat.

The Junker Queen may not have any defensive shielding ability like D.Va or Zarya, but her base health of 425 is solid enough to rank her above them.

In addition, Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout ability gives her and her allies an additional health bar of 100HP, which can turn out to be decisive in crunch encounters.

4) Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball is not only sturdy but also possesses mines and a self-destruct ability (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The highly mobile Wrecking Ball mech is controlled by a genetically-engineered hamster named Hammond.

The hero may not be the most damaging Tank, but they make up for it with their maneuverability, which enables players to zoom around the map and disrupt enemy plans.

Wrecking Ball has a base health of 600HP and a decent Adaptive Shield ability that lasts for nine seconds, giving a temporary 100 health per enemy. They are a battle-hardened Tank to pick in Overwatch 2.

3) Winston

Winston is one of the easiest heroes to get the hang of in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston is the ideal Tank for beginners in Overwatch 2 as his primary weapon, the Tesla Cannon, is easy to use and doesn’t require any precision aiming.

Moreover, Winston has the Barrier Projection ability, which generates a protective field around him and his allies, stopping all incoming projectiles for eight seconds.

Players must learn how to combine these defensive abilities with Winston's Primal Rage ultimate, which temporarily gives him an extra health bar along with an added speed boost and melee damage. If they do, he will become a destructive hero on the battlefield.

2) Roadhog

With a base health of 700HP, Roadhog is a different kind of Tank in Overwatch 2. He doesn’t have any shielding abilities, but his massive health bar (highest among all heroes) easily makes him an overpowered character in the game.

Roadhog can deal damage in a variety of ways. He carries a Scrap Gun as his primary weapon and also has the ability to hook in enemies with his massive chain, dealing additional damage.

Roadhog’s ultimate cannot be stunned, and all of his abilities put together make him an absolute brawler who is ideal for any situation. He can also restore more than half of his health through his Take a Breather ability.

1) Reinhardt

Reinhardt is a formidable Tank in Overwatch 2. He has decent damage-dealing abilities, thanks to his Forge Hammer, and can stun enemies up front.

The hero also has a devastating ultimate in the form of Earthshatter, which inflicts an insane amount of crowd-control damage.

Reinhardt is a different beast when it comes to holding tight situations and choke points. This is all thanks to his Barrier Shield ability, which can be activated at all times and has a formidable health of 1200HP.

