How to unlock Pharah in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest release and the sequel to Overwatch, a popular Hero-shooter genre title. Pharah comes from a long line of decorated soldiers and fights her enemies in her trusty Raptora combat suit, which is armed with a launcher that shoots highly explosive rockets.

Pharah, a character from the first game, was carried over to the newer version with a few tweaks to better fit Overwatch 2. Here is how to unlock her and a brief summary of the abilities she comes with in the new title.

Unlocking Pharah in Overwatch 2 requires no effort

Pharah is a damage-class hero. She has a rocket launcher as her primary weapon, which has a slow fire rate but deals massive damage. The character relies on being airborne and independent from the team. Her abilities that allow players to take off-angles easily make Pharah one of the most capable ranged-damage dealers in the entire game.

Pharah is one of the default heroes that will be unlocked for all players as soon as they log in to the game at the start. This means no one will have to get themselves involved in an extensive process to get her; all one has to do is simply access the title.

Pharah’s abilities

Pharah is a very convenient hero that can be played by anyone but takes a lot of experience to master. She is a chivalrous soldier who can deal with enemy teams to get to the objective by using a large number of rockets.

Here is a list of all Pharah's abilities and a brief explanation of their effects.

Rocket Launcher (Primary fire): Pharah comes equipped with a powerful but slow rocket launcher that is attached to her Raptora combat suit.

Pharah comes equipped with a powerful but slow rocket launcher that is attached to her Raptora combat suit. Jump Jets (L-Shift): Pharah can utilize the boosters on her combat suit to quickly gain height. This ability can be combined with directional keys to determine the direction of movement.

Pharah can utilize the boosters on her combat suit to quickly gain height. This ability can be combined with directional keys to determine the direction of movement. Concussive Blast (E): Pharah can fire a concussive rocket that knocks back enemies. This ability can get enemies to leave their positions; it does not stun or disorient players. The effects of this ability can give her an advantage as she can gain an instant movement boost or perform erratic movements to dodge enemy fire.

Pharah can fire a concussive rocket that knocks back enemies. This ability can get enemies to leave their positions; it does not stun or disorient players. The effects of this ability can give her an advantage as she can gain an instant movement boost or perform erratic movements to dodge enemy fire. Barrage (Ultimate): Pharah launches a continuous volley of mini-rockets. While using this ability, she is completely vulnerable as she stays still in place, and players can only aim from that static position to change the direction of the rockets.

Pharah launches a continuous volley of mini-rockets. While using this ability, she is completely vulnerable as she stays still in place, and players can only aim from that static position to change the direction of the rockets. Hover Jets (Spacebar): Pharah is capable of going airborne, and this is a great ability to surprise enemies from unexpected angles. By holding down the Hover Jets keybind, players can take to the air and shoot as well. Practice with caution, as fuel is limited and takes a short while to regenerate.

How to play Pharah in Overwatch 2

Pharah is ideal for players who hate the ground. Her ability to stay airborne with different movement tactics allows the character to stay hovering for the better part of games in Overwatch 2.

Her primary fire has a slow fire rate but is capable of dealing damage with direct hit and splash damage as well. So taking to the skies and shooting enemies from a visible range is a good first step when starting with Pharah.

The hero starts out as a fairly fun character and is easy to learn initially. But she is, in fact, one of the most unique and difficult-to-master characters in the ranged-projectile-shooting category. Players need to learn how to hit enemies that can leap over them and go airborne.

Overwatch 2 Pharah players should maintain their distance and stick to high-altitude positions whenever possible and keep changing places. Otherwise, she becomes an easy target for snipers. Shooting near gaps in the enemy team's formation can be highly rewarding as the splash damage will scatter the foes, making it easier for allies to take them down.

The Concussive Blast ability can be very crafty if used correctly. Tanks will try to close the distance between Pharah and themselves, and this ability can be utilized to push them back or isolate enemies from their teams.

Overwatch 2 may be a new game; however, it includes all the older Heroes and maps. There's also some new content to go around. Needless to say, Blizzard Entertainment is trying to provide the best first-person shooter experience via its latest release.

Poll : 0 votes