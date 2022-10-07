Players have been flocking to Overwatch 2 following its recent global launch on October 4. Blizzard Entertainment released the prequel, Overwatch, back in 2016 with the title making a name for itself in the esports scene and developing a large community under its wing.

While console players can benefit from the Aim-Assist feature on a certain scale, PC players have no such toggle option in their controls and need to depend entirely on their own mechanical prowess to be able to hit shots. Thus, it becomes crucial to have the best possible settings configured for a higher chance of winning.

One of the key factors is aim sensitivity. Aim sensitivity configuration is a crucial step in shooter games as it determines the smoothness as well as the comfort level of the player while tracking and shooting down enemies. Let us take a look at the most suitable mouse settings for different types of players.

Best mouse DPI settings for Overwatch 2 on PC

Players use a variety of peripherals to play games. The standards of computer mice have also risen considerably when compared to past devices. The mice of today feature accurate and robust technology with high polling rates and multiple DPI (Dots Per Inch) choices.

DPI determines the raw sensitivity input of the mouse itself. EDPI is another term that is frequently used to describe the “true sensitivity” a player uses. This can be determined by multiplying the mouse DPI with the in-game sensitivity.

Low Sensitivity Players

Overwatch 2 is a steadily-paced game for the majority of the portion. Low-sensitivity players can set the mouse DPI as low as 400 to 800 with an in-game sensitivity of 3% to 7% in Blizzard’s latest title. This should resemble a certain comfort zone for such types of players that compete in other shooter games, making them feel at home. It is recommended to change the in-game sensitivity to fine-tune the settings to one’s preference rather than entirely jumping to other DPI settings.

High Sensitivity Players

Movement in Overwatch 2 is faster than in most online multiplayer shooter games. Heroes are capable of running around invisible, teleporting to different spots, and even flying up in the air for some duration. High-sensitivity players can benefit from their fast reflexes to take down mobile heroes easily since they can track them on the screen without running out of their mousepad area.

These players can set their mouse DPI to 1600 and adjust their in-game sensitivity between 7% to 15% depending on the scale of their own preference.

Best Mouse DPI settings

The mouse is a physical element that instantly reacts when used. It is bound to be affected by different factors that can deteriorate its effectiveness. Even with most mice having a good average polling rate, they can suffer from incorrect input signals. This is most commonly experienced by players who use low DPI settings while trying to quickly turn in one direction.

Mouse inputs can become irregular and result in inconsistent tracking. As a result, it is recommended to use the 1600 DPI settings. This can reduce pixel skipping and provide a smoother experience.

However, it does take a toll on accuracy as even the slightest hand movement can negatively impact the stability of a player’s aim. However, Overwatch 2 is a unique game where players can adapt to these settings and overcome the aforementioned obstacles.

These are some of the best mouse DPI settings for different player types with Overwatch 2. Players can expect to face certain issues during the first few days of the new game’s release, although Blizzard is currently addressing all known issues and fixing most server errors.

