Best Overwatch 2 settings for GTX 1660

Overwatch 2 is finally being released for players worldwide, and players globally are all anxiously anticipating the PvP action. The game's visuals are gorgeous, and it is the ideal follow-up to OW1. This manual is all about the best graphics settings for playing the game on GTX 1660

The Overwatch 2 creators gave a few players access to the Beta version. Players who spent 4 hours watching certain streamers play the game have received this award. If you miss the opportunity to obtain the beta key, you may do so in the next releases.

The best graphics settings for Overwatch 2

The long-awaited sequel to Blizzard's Overwatch team-based shooter is now available. The game adds additional features and gameplay dynamics while maintaining the original's core. Adding new HERO roles in Overwatch 2 is one of the most significant changes.

These roles encourage strategic collaboration and increase the game's complexity. Overwatch 2 includes a new role in addition to several graphical enhancements. The game may now be played in 4K with HDR support. You must utilize the optimal settings to get the most out of your GTX 1660. This article will demonstrate the ideal Overwatch 2 settings for the GTX 1660.

Display Mode

Run games in full-screen mode at all times since utilizing "Windowed" or "Borderless Windowed" mode results in substantial performance loss.

Field of View

In these fast-paced shooter games, try to set it as high as possible to get the most peripheral vision.

Dynamic Render Scale

Keep Overwatch 2's settings to "off." While it may seem sensible to leave this setting on since it maintains a constant frame rate, it significantly affects and degrades the game experience.

In-game Resolution Scaling

Keep the intensity at 100%. Depending on the setting, turning it down will cause the game to appear fuzzy to a certain extent.

Maximum Frame Rate

It all depends on the gear you select, particularly your display, for this option. Set this to 144 if your monitor runs at 144 hertz. It serves no use to leave it unchecked. It will operate more consistently if you lock it to your monitor's refresh rate.

Vsync

Keep Vsync turned off unless you have some noticeable screen tear. However, the chances for the same are low if you lock the frame rate to the monitor's refresh rate.

Triple Buffering

Keep it turned off. Triple buffering increases latency and makes Vsync appear smoother. Additionally, this option effectively adds three frames of input latency.

Reduce Buffering

The input latency in Overwatch 2 is set to 1 frame by default. Reducing buffering reduces that one frame at the expense of FPS, which impacts your input latency. Keep this on unless your PC is having a lot of difficulties.

Nvidia Reflex

Keeping Nvidia Reflex enabled with boosts drastically reduces latency, but keeping it turned off for users with anything lower than 1660.

Graphics Quality Preset

Set the graphics quality preset to HIgh when gaming on GTX 1660.

Upsampling

Enable AMD FSR 1.0, it sharpens the visuals with limited effect on the performance

Image Sharpening

Set it to 0.40. As its name suggests, it helps sharpen the images, which is essential in such fast-paced PVP games.

Texture Quality

Set the texture to Medium. In games like Overwatch, texture plays an important role in delineating details. So, keep in mind that you are gaming on 1660. I recommend you keep it at medium

Texture Filtering Quality

Set it low (1x). The positive thing about Overwatch's aesthetic direction is that the game won't look horrible even with everything at the lowest level. This enables you to achieve high frames per second without making significant visual compromises.

Local FOG Detail

Set it to low

Dynamic Reflections

Disable it, as you won't have the chance to observe the difference amidst all the fast-paced action.

Shadow Detail

Keep shadow detail tuned to low, as in Overwatch 2. You won't have a major benefit from tracking the shadow of your rivals.

Model Detail

The model details impact the details of your opponents' models. Since you might not even be able to see what characters your opponents are using, I suggest setting it to medium.

Effects Detail

Set it to low as you won't have much time to enjoy the game details when in a do-or-die compact with your adversaries on the battlefield of Overwatch.

Lighting Quality

Set it to your personal preference, as this setting has no effect on the game’s performance.

Antialias Quality

Set it to FXAA for the best performance.

Refraction Quality

Set it to low. This controls how well semi-transparent surfaces are affected by light bending. Consider The Shield of Reinhardt as an illustration. The shield will appear more solid when this level is set to high since it will handle light elements much more accurately. FPS shouldn't be much affected by this setting.

Ambient Occlusion

Set the Ambient Occlusion to low.

Local Reflections

Turn local reflections off for the most fluid gaming experience, which is essential for such fast-paced PVP games.

Damage FX

This is entirely up to the gamer as there isn't any difference in the game's performance from this setting.

Final thoughts

The first-person shooting game Overwatch 2 was made available to the general public yesterday following a beta test. It is a follow-up to the wildly successful game Overwatch, which came out in 2016. The game is set in the future and centers on a group of heroes trying to defeat evil.

You'll need a powerful computer to run the game because it places a lot of demand on the hardware. If you have a GTX 1660, you'll need to adjust a few settings to play games smoothly. To achieve better performance, you must reduce the settings.

