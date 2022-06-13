How to enable and use Nvidia Reflex for gaming (2022)

Back in 2020, Nvidia announced Nvidia Reflex, a new technology designed to reduce input lag between the PC and any peripherals attached to it. A lower input lag helps esports gamers play more competitively and improves reaction times due to there being less time between the user's input and the system responding to it (usually less than 25 milliseconds).

There are two forms of latency: system latency and network latency. Network latency can be decreased by getting a better internet plan or changing to a fiber connection. While there are various types of system latency, peripheral latency, game latency, render latency, PC latency, and display latency, Nvidia Reflex helps reduce system latency in general, improving the gaming experience.

Improving gaming performance using Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex requires some prerequisites to work on your game. First, you need an Nvidia GPU that supports the technology. The company has compatible GPUs dating back to the GeForce GTX 900 series, so if you own a GeForce GPU, it is most probably compatible.

Second, the technology has to be implemented by the developers in their games. Unfortunately, it is not a setting that can be turned on using a software that works in all games. You need to check the list of supported games posted by Nvidia to see if the game you're playing is compatible.

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Learn more nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/…



#FramesWinGames RIOT’s Dave Heironymus talks about NVIDIA Reflex and the low latency benefits in @PlayVALORANT for GeForce owners.Learn more RIOT’s Dave Heironymus talks about NVIDIA Reflex and the low latency benefits in @PlayVALORANT for GeForce owners.Learn more ➡️ nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/…#FramesWinGames https://t.co/Zz2OOgCksq

To enable this technology in your game, you need to follow these steps:

Update your drivers: The latest Nvidia drivers need to be installed. These can be downloaded by putting your GPU model on the official website or through GeForce Experience if you have it downloaded. After completing this step, restart your PC.

Turn on Low Latency Mode: After installing the latest drivers, you need to go to the Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking on the desktop and clicking on the "Nvidia Control Panel." Go to "Manage 3D Settings" under "3D Settings" on the left, find "Low Latency Mode" under the Global Settings tab, change it to "Ultra" and click on apply.

Tweak the in-game settings: Taking Valorant as an example (a game that supports Nvidia Reflex), you need to go to the game's settings by clicking on the settings icon on the top right and clicking on "Settings." Go to the Video tab, scroll down and turn the "Nvidia Reflex Low Latency" to "On + Boost."

Once you have followed the steps above, you may notice lower input lag and faster reaction times. The technology can be turned on in other games as well by navigating to the video settings of the game. Users need to be informed that it only works when the game is in fullscreen mode.

If the game does not support the technology or you do not have a compatible GPU, you can still decrease the system latency by various other methods. Some methods include increasing the polling rate of your peripherals, turning off VSync, activating G-Sync/FreeSync, or getting a monitor with a high refresh rate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far