5 best games like Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Released in 2014 by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor is an adaptation of the universe created by legendary author JRR Tolkien through his books, which have amassed a massive fanbase over the years. His work has been adapted into several movies and has inspired a host of spin-offs and digital media.

Shadow of Mordor takes place between the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Players step into the shoes of Talion, a Gondorian ranger, on his quest for vengeance.

The game received widespread critical acclaim, with players praising the combat mechanics and the unique nemesis system, which adds a new dimension to enemy confrontations in the game.

Similar action-RPGs that replicate the experience of Shadow of Mordor

1) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

The Witcher trilogy consists of some of the best RPGs of all time, with the conclusive title being the best in the series. Released in 2015 by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3 is widely regarded as the epitome of open-world action-adventure gaming.

The game follows the adventures of Geralt, a mutated mercenary who slays monsters for a living. His quest to track down Ciri, his missing adoptive daughter, plots him against terrible creatures as well as beings of supernatural power.

The Wild Hunt is similar to Shadow of Mordor in terms of the wide open world and the overall setting and feel of the environment. The world of the Witcher resembles Tolkien's universe in many ways.

Players can traverse the land, slaying monsters, completing side quests, and interacting with NPCs. The game offers an immersive and polished role-playing experience and is a must-try for fans of the genre.

2) Elden Ring

Going from the work of one legendary author to another, the world of Elden Ring will make Shadow of Mordor fans feel at home. With its beautifully crafted open world and lore written by George RR Martin, Elden Ring adds a unique spin to FromSoftware's classic Souls format.

Elden Ring was released in 2022 and is easily one of the year's best releases. The game resembles Shadow of Mordor in its combat, open world, and the magical setting in which the world exists.

Shadow of Mordor's nemesis system is replaced here by FromSoftware's trademark boss battles, which offer some of the most challenging experiences in gaming.

3) The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim

For fans of the RPG genre, what better game than the one which sets the standard for an entire generation of action-adventure titles? Skyrim is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential video games. It has an active community to this day, over a decade after its original release, providing fans with mods and new content.

Considering Skyrim's impact on the entire open-world RPG genre, it is not a far-fetched assumption to say that the world in Shadow of Mordor draws inspiration from this timeless classic. The similarities are evident with the expansive open world, magical elements, and NPC encounters.

Skyrim is a game worth trying not only for Shadow of Mordor fans but for fans of the genre and video games alike.

4) Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma is an action-adventure game by Capcom and is by far the most underrated game on this list. Released in 2012, the game puts players in the shoes of a customizable protagonist called the Arisen, who is on a quest to slay the Dragon Grigori.

The similarities between Dragon's Dogma and Shadow of Mordor extend beyond the open world and the magical dynamic. The "pawn" system implemented in this game largely resembles Tailon's wraith companion, offering the protagonist assistance on their quest.

The game was released a decade ago and has withstood the test of time, as it still offers an enjoyable and refreshing experience today.

5) Dragon Age: Inquisition

Released in 2014 by Bioware, Dragon Age: Inquisition is the third title in the Dragon Age series. This list is a unique entry due to the availability of different perspectives. The game is primarily played from a third-person perspective as players explore the semi-open world. However, the traditional top-down camera angle from classic RPGs is also available.

Similar to Dragon's Dogma, the game resembles Shadow of Mordor in the overall mystical setting of the open world, with players assuming the role of the Inquisitor on a journey to settle the civil unrest ravaging the continent.

It is one of Bioware's most successful games of all time, and with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf currently in development, it is worth revisiting this classic franchise in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

