GTA 5 PC upgrade might introduce ray-tracing, says insider

GTA 5 and Online were ported to the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) not too long ago. The version and all its offerings are exclusive to the new consoles. The exclusive version was not even available for PC.

A credible and trustworthy industry insider recently hinted that the setting might eventually come to PC. The game is almost a decade old, but it never got Ray Tracing support like RDR 2. The insider has an excellent track record. Hence, this will probably turn out to be true. The article elaborates below.

GTA 5 PC upgrade might introduce Ray Tracing

Rockstar would likely enable them once the PC version receives the Ray Tracing treatment.



Credit: Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion are listed as settings on #GTAV and disabled on PS5 & Xbox Series systems.Rockstar would likely enable them once the PC version receives the Ray Tracing treatment.Credit: @BennyHummm Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion are listed as settings on #GTAV and disabled on PS5 & Xbox Series systems.Rockstar would likely enable them once the PC version receives the Ray Tracing treatment.Credit: @BennyHummm https://t.co/DacCgZLcrG

Tez2, an industry insider, recently tweeted saying that the Ray Tracing feature might come over to PC eventually. OG GTA fans know that the game is old and did not come with RT support.

However, March 15 saw the E&E version of the game release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This brought not only 60 FPS but also RT to consoles.

PC players have never experienced RT in the vanilla game. Modders, however, have added a whole lot over the years. Tez adds a few lines from the game files, which show the Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion settings.

They are all disabled but present in the files. These are from the console game files on next-gen. The insider says that these features will be enabled once the PC version gets the RT upgrade.

Here's a video that shows what RT on GTA 5 PC looks like. This was done via a mod, so it might differ from what is released later.

RT was the only enhancement the next-gen consoles received, unavailable on PC. The rest of the graphical upgrades bring the consoles to PC levels.

Rockstar's usual summer DLC and updates are around the corner, which may be the time this gets added to the game. Hopefully, it turns out to be good and stable, unlike some of the other releases in the recent past.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar