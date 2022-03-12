GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new features: Graphics modes, save transfer and more

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is packed with new features. Even though Rockstar has dropped the latter part of the title, that does not change the number of exciting features and more that the game offers.

In just a few more days, gamers will start to play their versions of the Expanded & Enhanced editions online and offline. They look forward to the new GTA experience. This article will discuss new features, including graphics modes, save transfers and more.

Amazing new features for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

The main subject of interest in the community right now is GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. The most popular topics are currently to do with graphics modes and transfers and some of the other new additions. There will be three new modes on next-gen consoles with regards to graphics.

Fidelity mode is highly attuned, with 30FPS, 4K resolution, and ray tracing enabled. Performance Mode features most of the same visual upgrades but performs perfectly at 60FPS.

Finally, the Performance RT mode combines Fidelity and Performance Modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS. The most talked-about news is probably the addition of Hao's new garage workshop property, Hao's Special Works.

This new version of a Los Santos Customs shop comes exclusively with new Chameleon paint jobs for all and brand new customizations for a select few cars. There is also the added bonus of receiving special clothing items related to the new content.

The man and some new treats for the track (Image via Rockstar Games)

After all of the excitement about the cars and their new possible upgrades, the most essential thing for GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced players to know is about the transferable content.

First, there is no time limit on when gamers must transfer their previous generation console characters to the Expanded & Enhanced version on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Theoretically, people can still play on PS4 and PS5 and retain the same profiles. However, earned progress after the transfer of stats, etc., does not carry between consoles.

Secondly, but most importantly about the transfers is the saved game data. For example, if players want to keep their story mode progress and content to transfer to next-gen GTA 5, they must do this within 90 days of purchasing the game.

