5 graphics mods that make GTA 5 look better on PC than PS5

Mods being used in GTA 5 is a common occurrence. Most modders seen playing are using PCs rather than previous or next-gen consoles. This is because PCs are able to support constant upgrades with newer graphics cards, etc.

There are so many mods that exist for the GTA franchise that, sometimes, it is hard to know which ones players should try to see how it might enhance their experience.

There are so many impressive PC graphics mods for GTA 5

5) 2K Water Mod

It seems like a straightforward thing on the surface, but it really adds to the realistic quality that some users have been dying to see. The sea feels real, and the difference in color between rivers, ponds, pools, lakes, and even sewage water is much more true to life.

This mod makes some areas seem more vibrant and beautiful, especially beaches where the sea is now so photorealistic. Swimming and diving feel so much better.

Combining the 2K Water mod with other realistic mods is a sure-fire way to improve the game's overall look further.

4) Project Reload Mod

Project Reload is a mod for GTA 5 well known for its ultra-realistic graphical improvements. As seen from the beginning of the above video, the realistic quality of this mod next to the original unmodded mode is staggering, from the sleeker looks of lights and cars to the far more immense explosions and their effects.

With ray tracing enabled and great lighting and weather effects, changing shadows, and improvements to the water, this mod is certainly one for the list of graphics mods for PC players to try out this year.

3) GTA Realism Mod

This mod is fantastic as it really injects new life into GTA 5 on the PC. It overhauls the title's visuals by improving textures, drawing distance, gaming mechanics, etc.

Even the cops are more intelligent using this mod, their AI having been improved. Hence, following the rules of the road is even more critical when using this mod.

With the bonus of an added population with this mod, gamers using the GTA Realism mod will find that beaches and parks are more populated, as well as roads with much more realistic traffic.

Los Santos really starts to look like an actual city, where even new crimes like car-jackings and muggings have been added via this mod.

2) GTA Visual V Mod

Visual V is one of the most widely known mods for GTA 5 on PC as, for years, it has maintained the top spot in the list of mods that dramatically improve the player experience.

This mod for PCs offers similar features to the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition for next-gen consoles. Clear improvements to weather mechanics and lighting and improved ray tracing in this mod make it worth trying for PC gamers this year.

1|) GTA Redux Mod

One of the most noticeable features of the graphics in the GTA Redux mod is the weather. Particle effects have significantly increased, allowing for more trash and debris to blow around in the wind.

The storms and clouds look amazing. All the 4K textures, from the road to the grass, look incredible. Like some other realistic GTA 5 mods, the AI has improved, so NPC and police interactions will now be somewhat different.

The cars in this mod have been overhauled with more realistic suspension, audio, handling, and improved car damage. More realistic crashes and damage effects only continue to add to this mod's realistic aspects.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

