Top 5 GTA 5 mods that add new features 

GTA 5 was released in 2013, and a lot of people have completed the game in that year itself. For the players who finished the game, Rockstar provided GTA Online.

GTA Online might not be everyone's cup of tea. A lot of players would like to have more gameplay from the offline-based story mode of GTA 5.

Over the years, a lot of people from the modding community have found GTA 5 to be one of the best games to mod. Many mods for GTA 5 have been released ever since.

Top 5 GTA 5 mods that bring new features to the game

5) World of Variety

GTA Online has many new features and vehicles added to the game every update. Rockstar games do not add these vehicles to GTA 5 story mode, so the World of Variety mod takes care of that. Cass, the creator has released the mod with vehicles in the game updated to the Cayo Perico Heist DLC.

This mod features DLC vehicles in traffic & fixed spawn points, vehicle color variations, vehicle liveries, custom vehicles, add-on lore friendly vehicles, overhaul of gang peds & gang areas and many more. The Mod also features an active submarine & aircraft carrier, DLC vehicle deformation with Easter eggs and a mystery.

4) Gang and Turf

This GTA 5 mod lets players have the famous GTA San Andreas Gangs and Turf system, where players can for their gang and battle each other for areas on the map. When players take control over a zone, they get periodical income in the game.

3) Complex Control

In the Complex Control mod, players play a battle royal style game mode. Players play as Avatars who have special units equipped with a Teleportation ability as well as 3 unique abilities. Avatars are procedurally generated and never the same. Each time a player starts a run they will have different kits.

If the player wins the match with a certain Avatar, they get to keep it for the next match. Players spawn in a random location on the map and try to win by standing in the last zone for 4 seconds.

2) Open All Interiors

GTA 5 has a lot of buildings in the game. Most of these buildings are inaccessible, making them just empty blocks on the map. This mod lets players enter these buildings and explore the map more. GTA 5 has a huge map and this mod gives players access to more zones within the map.

1) GTA V Redux

GTA 5 Redux is one of the best mods for GTA 5 out there. This mod pack revamps the game completely. Redux gives the game a whole new aesthetic look, with modern time graphics, reflections and more. GTA 5 Redux changes many things about the game such as some of the physics, the gun recoil, every vehicle's handling and the police system.

