5 best GTA 5 mods for PC in 2022

Modding for GTA 5 continues to grow in popularity year on year, and there are regularly new mods available online. There are so many new mods being made all the time that it can be easy to miss out on some of the best ones.

This year is full of excitement for GTA fans who expect a GTA 6 trailer by Christmas. Until then, however, players should go online and discover some of the epic mods that already exist.

This article will discuss 5 of the best GTA 5 mods for gamers on PC to try out in 2022.

Best GTA 5 mods to enhance your overall gaming experience

Below is a list of 5 of the best mods that players should try on PC in 2022:

5) Pokemon Go Mod

The Pokemon Go mod for GTA 5 is one of the most popular wholesome mods for the game. Many gamers remember the Pokemon Go game from 2016, which was an augmented reality mobile game that allowed players to collect Pokemon in real-world locations using their devices.

This enjoyable mod allows GTA fans to roam the counties of the game from Los Santos to Paleto Bay in search of some of the best Pokemon in the game.

4) Visual V Mod

The Visual 5 mod, or VisualV, is one of the most realistic mods for GTA 5 on the PC. It upgrades all of the graphics features and textures and alters the draw distance and the weather in the game, making everything look far more realistic.

Gamers who have used this mod would highly recommend it to any GTA fan, which adds a whole new depth to the game. While there are numerous realistic mods available, Visual 5 is the one that players should be using in 2022.

3) Predator Mod

The Predator has been a part of alien pop culture since the 80s, and almost all gamers are sure to recognize him. This incredible mod allows players to become the famous movie aliens in the game and utilize all of their powers, as seen in the films.

The inventory includes a cloaking device, javelin, shoulder-rocket, and various other-worldly weapons. PC gamers who are yet to experience GTA 5 as the Predator should download this mod immediately.

2) Vice Cry: Remastered Mod

Battling for the top spot on this list is none other than the Vice Cry: Remastered mod. This mod expands the in-game map to include GTA Vice City. With the ability to enter the Malibu Club and many other establishments with rendered interiors, this is undoubtedly one of the most impressive mods that exist.

The chance to re-live the glorious 80s in one of GTA fans' favorite cities cannot be missed.

1) GTA 5 Real VR

GTA VR is something that the entire community has dreamt about since the title's release in 2013. It has now become a reality with the GTA 5 Real VR mod. Compatible with Oculus and Steam VR technologies, this mod allows players to finally really get inside the head of the characters in the game.

If somehow gamers have not tried or heard of this mod yet, they should download it immediately and get themselves a VR headset to get lost in the GTA universe in a whole new way.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha