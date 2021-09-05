Everything you need to know about the GTA 5 VR Mod

A popular GTA 5 VR mod was recently updated last year.

Sadly, the original GTA 5 did not support VR, which meant that mod makers saw an opportunity to create a mod. In this case, LukeRoss00 made the R.E.A.L. mod for GTA 5 for full VR support. Although the mod had issues when it was first released, it has become far more stable in recent editions.

The same person also made a VR mod for Red Dead Redemption 2, although this article will only focus on the GTA 5 counterpart. It's a complicated mod to get it working, but it's arguably the best VR mod for GTA 5 out there.

GTA 5 players can download the mod by clicking here.

Read the full GitHhub notes by clicking here.

What players should know about the GTA 5 VR mod

The YouTube video above showcases how this GTA 5 VR mod works. Note: This isn't just a first-person POV (as that feature is in the Enhanced Edition of GTA 5). Instead, the purpose of this mod is to support VR devices.

This article will only cover the GTA 5 VR mod known as the R.E.A.L. mod. It won't include other GTA 5 VR mods, so installing them may result in a different experience.

Installing the GTA 5 VR mod information and details

This GTA 5 VR mod only includes the mod. There is no free copy of the game associated with it, so players need a copy to use this mod. They are recommended to install this mod with no other mods active (especially none that affect the camera angle).

The player needs to download the mod (the download link is included in the introduction of this article). Before installing the mod, make the following adjustments to the settings:

Gamepad > Targeting Mode: Free Aim

Camera > First Person Head Bobbing: Off

Camera > First Person Third Person Cover: On

Camera > First Person Vehicle Hood: Off

Then unzip the .rar file and place it in the same directory as the GTA 5.exe. It's also vital to install the most recent Script Hook V package to get this to work.

Just make sure that the game isn't running yet. On Steam, uncheck "Use Desktop Game Theatre while SteamVR is active." This setting can be found under game properties.

Run the RealConfig.bat file included with the mod, and select High, Medium, or Low depending on the quality of the computer.

Set Windows default audio device to whatever VR headset that the player plans on using.

The official GitHub page details specific technical information, so GTA 5 players struggling to get this working should check that out.

Other important information

Some headsets will work differently compared to one another (Image via Occulus)

Whenever GTA 5 has a significant update, it's important to update some mods. More specifically, the Script Hook V package should be updated. It's also up to the player to ensure all the correct drivers are installed for their VR headset.

It's also vital to replace the old GTA 5 VR mod files with the new ones if the player has already installed them beforehand.

