GTA 5 Mods: 5 best mods for realism as of November 2020

GTA 5 is plenty realistic, given how much Rockstar Games prides itself on attention-to-detail, and has one of the most realistic game worlds ever made. However, the Grand Theft Auto modding community likes to go overboard now and then and push the boundaries of what is achievable in the game through modding.

Realism mods can go that one step further and add further immersion to GTA 5, if that was even possible in the first place. From realistic physics to lifelike damage, the spectrum is quite broad when it comes to realism in the modding community. This article takes a look at some of the best realism mods available for this title.

Best GTA 5 mods for realism in 2020

1) GTA 5 Redux

Perhaps the most comprehensive of all mods available for GTA 5 on the internet, Redux is one of the most well-developed and polished mods players can pick up.

It takes everything, from the weather effects to textures on cars and overhauls, to an absurd degree. The mod will attempt to coax the most out of the GPU and possibly leave it crying in a corner, but is worth it.

It has been worked on for a while, which shows, as each detail has been worked on to a great degree.

2) Ultimate AnatomicalCly Realistic Ragdoll Mod

People can underestimate the value of excellent ragdoll physics, and this mod does a great job of illustrating how much impact realistic ragdoll physics can have. Watching an enemy lose the ability to put weight on one leg after being shot and fall to the floor realistically might be a bit too 'real,' but it certainly helps with the immersion.

The mod can genuinely drive up the immersion level, and some might even find it disturbing how realistic the physics become in GTA 5. Watching enemies react to being shot in pain never truly gets old.

3) Natural Realism

Players can never have enough realistic vegetation and weather effects in GTA 5, and this mod captures the essence of "going overboard" quite well. However, it just isn't restricted to either effects and textures, as it changes the behavior of NPCs and the police.

Higher Wanted Levels will now also allow Secret Service agents to hunt gamers down, and gang members will now have unique relationships. The added scripts puts the mod a cut above the rest.

4) Realistic Driving

This mod is the biggest "hit or miss" amongst the rest of the mods on the list, as for a lot of players, GTA 5's driving mechanics are nigh perfect. However, if players liked the realistic driving physics of the previous game, then this is the ideal mod for them.

It a tonne of realistic weight to the cars, making them harder to navigate around corners. Therefore, drifting isn't as easy as it is in the base version of GTA 5.

5) NaturalVision

Advertisement

NaturalVision has become somewhat of a classic amongst GTA 5 mods due to its popularity amongst graphics mods enthusiasts. It adds a tonne of little nuances to the detail in GTA 5.

It makes for a wholly brilliant visual experience, and one that certainly helps immersion in a big way.