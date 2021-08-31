5 best GTA 5 mods for PC in August 2021

GTA 5 is already rich in content with a lot of material, but the regular release of new mods has boosted the game's quality and turned it into an endlessly replayable one.

These mods might range from basic texture changes to completely modifying the game's mechanics, thus giving the game a whole new look or simply adding some craziness to further spice up the game.

The best GTA 5 mods for PC available to players in August 2021 are highlighted in this article.

Best GTA 5 mods for PC

1) VisualV

VisualV is one of the most popular GTA 5 graphics mods available.

Weather effects are entirely upgraded, the game world is color corrected, and all interior textures are upgraded.

It also goes above and beyond to increase draw distance and correct the rendering code so that all of these improvements may be implemented while retaining solid performance.

2) Realistic Driving

The Realistic Driving mod modifies GTA 5's driving physics to make it more realistic.

Downforce, realistic turning, sensitive drifting, realistic acceleration, and other features are available on all vehicles in the game. Though this mod has a steep learning curve, once mastered, it vastly improves the driving experience in GTA 5.

This mod is perfect for automobile aficionados who think driving isn't challenging enough.

3) Red Dead Redemption physics

The Euphoria engine for rag doll physics was used for the first time in Red Dead Redemption 2. This mod adds the same rag doll physics to GTA 5, significantly boosting the game's shoot-outs.

Because of the Euphoria engine, shootouts were one of Red Dead Redemption 2's best features.

4) LSPDFR

LSPDFR, the abbreviated form of Los Santos Police Department First Response, is similar to GTA IV's mod. It is an evolved version of the once-popular Police Script Mod.

By downloading this mod, the player can listen in on police scanners, report on car chases and gunfights, and generally assist Los Santos law enforcement, thereby contributing to making Los Santos a safer place.

5) Open All Interiors

Many interiors of buildings that you encounter during missions become inaccessible if you return to them afterwards. Over 30 of these locations are now always accessible thanks to the Open All Interiors mod.

This mod also includes completely working doors to virtually every interior in the game files. Some of the other interiors that were cut from the game earlier but are still in the game files, have also become accessible.

This mod also places markers at the locations of every interior on the map, as well as the robbable storefronts.

This mod is fantastic for exploring, engaging in police shootouts, and creating videos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish