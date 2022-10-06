Overwatch 2 "1999 players ahead of you" error: What to do, possible fixes, and more explored

Overwatch 2 is finally underway. The highly anticipated title, however, was met with disappointment on the day of its launch.

It suffered from numerous network issues, leaving fans unable to access the game. They were stranded in long queues, waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the game. One of the most common errors that is bugging players at the moment is the "1999 players ahead of you" queue bug.

This article will take a closer look into the "1999 players ahead of you" in queue error in Overwatch 2 and attempts to rectify the problem with some possible fixes.

How to fix "1999 players ahead of you" error in Overwatch 2

Users that encounter this error will be stuck in an infinite loop and won't have any access to the title. However, it appears to be a bug and players aren't really waiting in the queue.

Ocean Miller @OceanMiller1231 #Overwatch2 Over 24 hrs and still can’t get in. I’m on PS5 and have the issue where “in queue 1999 players again” is stuck on the screen and WILL NOT MOVE! Anyone know how to fix it so that the queue actually moves? #ps5 #Overwatch2 Over 24 hrs and still can’t get in. I’m on PS5 and have the issue where “in queue 1999 players again” is stuck on the screen and WILL NOT MOVE! Anyone know how to fix it so that the queue actually moves? #ps5

While the bug is common for PS5 users, it is not limited to the system and occurs across PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Before proceeding with the possible fixes, players need to ensure that the game's servers are online. If they go offline, the best that fans can do is wait for them to go live.

Overwatch 2 servers were hit with a massive DDoS attack on the day of its launch, crippling its network. This has resulted in several network related issues.

Players were stuck in long queues, unable to access the title, the in-game store wasn't loading, friendlists appeared empty, skins and other items were missing, frequent disconnects, and more.

Possible fixes for "1999 players ahead of you" error

As Overwatch 2 servers are overloaded with tremendous traffic, it might be difficult for you to access the game. However, the following possible solutions should get things accelerated or at least ensure that there isn't an issue on your end.

1) If you are on a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, ensure your console is connected to your Battle.net account and SMS Protect is setup. If it is linked and you are still facing the same issue, it is recommended to unlink and link it again.

2) If you are on a PC, change your game's server region. To do this, open your Battle.net client. There, head over to the title's tab and click on the "globe" icon near the Play button. Clicking on it will display a drop menu with different servers available for the title.

From there, select a server region that isn't selected by default. It is recommended to choose an area where it is late at night at the moment. For example, if you are in the United States of America, select Asia.

This will definitely not grant you with the best playable experience due to high latency, but you should be able to play the game at least.

3) Use a wired connection whenever possible. If not, try getting closer to your router where your connection is stable and signal strength is strong.

It is also recommended to manually restart your router/modem by plugging it out. The golden rule is to let it remain without electricity for 10 seconds. After 10 seconds have passed, plug it back in and give the game a shot.

4) Ensure that your NAT type isn't 3/Strict/C. If it is, contact your internet service provider and ask them to change your NAT type to 2/Moderate/B. Having the latter NAT type allows you to connect with other players and also ensure your safety on the Internet.

While these suggestions should help eliminate the problem, these won't guarantee a fix if the error is on the server's end. However, if it still persists, it is advised to contact Blizzard's support team for further assistance.

Blizzard has heard the concerns of the community and will soon be deploying patches to fix the issues plaguing Overwatch 2.

More about Overwatch 2

Blizzarad's Overwatch 2 is the successor to the popular hero-shooter title of the same name. It is a first-person game where two teams of five players each compete using Heroes who have unique abilities and powers, to achieve the match's objectives.

There are three different roles for Heroes - Damage, Support, and Tank. Each has different responsibilities in the match and are limited with regards to their function.

