Overwatch 2 Doomfist guide - Reworked abilities, best matchups and counters explored

Overwatch 2 will arrive on October 4, 2022, marking a new chapter in the franchise's universe. It's a sequel to the first title, which was released back in 2016 and won multiple awards, including Game of the Year.

Overwatch 2 will feature not only the already established 30+ unique and diverse cast of characters but also new heroes throughout the game's development.

While most heroes are getting major upgrades to their in-game design, some particular characters are receiving massive rework in the upcoming sequel. One name that stands out the most is none other than the leader of Talon, Doomfist.

A player's guide to Doomfist in Overwatch 2

Teased way back in Overwatch's cinematic trailer, Doomfist was released on July of 2017, and was soon feared to be an unstoppable force in close-combat situations. His official description states the following:

"Doomfist’s cybernetics make him a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter. In addition to dealing ranged damage with his Hand Cannon, Doomfist can slam the ground, knock enemies into the air and off balance, or charge into the fray with his Rocket Punch. When facing a tightly packed group, Doomfist leaps out of view, then crashes down to earth with a spectacular Meteor Strike."

Equipped with a hand canon, Doomfist uses his legendary gauntlet to deal massive amounts of damage through combos, able to eliminate enemies single-handedly.

With Overwatch 2, he has been reworked to fit the Tank role, leaning towards a more defensive playstyle. Doomfist can perform the following attacks in Overwatch 2:

Main abilities:

Hand Cannon (Projectile Shotgun)

Doomfists about to use his Hand Canon (Image via Blizzard)

Doomfist shoots short-range projectiles from his left fist's knuckles. These are released in short-range bursts similar to shotgun pellets, and the ammo count is limited to four, with the magazine regenerating over time.

Seismic Slam (AoE)

Doomfist leaps forward at a considerable distance and smashes the ground, stunning enemies and dealing damage. The ability recharges after six seconds and is useful for area control against multiple enemies.

Power Block (Shield)

A new ability added in Overwatch 2, Doomfist uses his gauntlet to block incoming projectiles with reduced movement speed. This ability also enables him to charge up his Rocket Punch ability.

Rocket Punch (Melee)

One of the hero's most powerful attacks, Doomfist charges up his gauntlet before lunging forward at high speed. Any character caught in the impact is dealt a huge amount of damage and is knocked back; said player will also receive additional damage if they are knocked into a wall.

Ultimate ability: Meteor Strike (AoE)

Doomfist in his formal legendary skin (Image via Blizzard)

Doomfist leaps into the sky and stays mid-air for a few seconds before crashing into the ground, stunning and dealing a significant of damage to enemies. It is dealt in a concentric circle with two rings, the inner ring dealing more damage and with "damage fall off" in the outer radius.

While mid-air, Doomfist is invulnerable to any form of attack and can determine his landing location in the form of concentric rings, only visible to himself. Opponents will receive a few seconds of warning as the area of impact becomes highlighted.

This ability is highly useful when used along with ultimate of characters like Zarya or Mei, which hinder enemy movement. Also, Doomfist's ultimate can enable him to disengage from fights if a situation arises.

Passive ability: The Best Defense... (Shield)

Doomfist is able to generate a temporary shield for himself upon dealing damage to enemies. While it will soon start to decay, it can be regenerated again.

Best matchups and counters for Doomfist

Recommended matchups

Doomfist works best against te following heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Genji - While both Genji and Doomfist are melee characters, the latter's Tank role makes him able to withstand the former's shuriken and forward slash with ease. His comparatively larger health to Genji's puts him to an advantage in a one-on-one situation.

Widowmaker - Doomfist can sneak up behind an unsuspecting Widowmaker who is sniping enemies from high ground, by using his ultimate.

Zenyatta - Zenyatta is no match against Doomfist and his combos, and can be difficult for the team to continue without an extra healer if eliminated.

Best counters

A look into the best heroes to use against Doomfist in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Sombra - Sombra's Hack and ultimate can disable most of Doomfist's abilities, making him completely vulnerable and open to all forms of attacks.

Roadhog - Roadhog can use his hook to stun Doomfist away from using his abilities. His significantly larger health pool and self-regeneration make him the superior Tank.

Cassidy - Cassidy's flashbang can work similar to Roadhog's hook, able to stun Doomfist in between using his abilities. Also, his long-range pistol will be able to take down the Tank when there is considerable distance between the two.

Overwatch 2 will be available on PC using Battle.net app and on consoles PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

