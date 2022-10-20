Overwatch 2 “Crashing Mid Game” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2’s battle with bugs and performance issues does seem to be a never-ending problem that Blizzard has not been able to effectively address so far.

From the very first day of its launch earlier this month, the shooter has been facing a significant number of problems with errors, making the game almost unplayable for many.

Even after a string of patches and hotfix updates, many in the community are still encountering issues such as the “Crashing Mid Game” error, which is causing Overwatch 2 to crash and force quit itself while in the middle of a match.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Who’s ready to put their battle-healer skills to the test? Welcome to #Overwatch2 Competitive Mode, Kiriko 🦊Who’s ready to put their battle-healer skills to the test? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Welcome to #Overwatch2 Competitive Mode, Kiriko 🦊Who’s ready to put their battle-healer skills to the test? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YHnFymgxKf

Although it’s uncertain why this problem occurs, many in the community feel that this is particularly related to the shooter’s compatibility with your system. It can also occur if some of the game’s installed files have become corrupt.

It’s a fairly annoying bug to deal with in the game, however, there are some possible fixes to it that you can try out. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to fix the “Crashing Mid Game” error in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Crashing Mid Game” error in Overwatch 2

To be able to fix the “Crashing Mid Game” error in Overwatch 2, there are a few things you will be required to do.

1) Check for corrupted files or update the game

One of the best ways to weed out this error in the game will be to scan for file integrity in the installed folder and replace the corrupted files in there if there are any,

To do this, you need to make your way to the Battle.net client and highlight Overwatch 2. You will be required to go to more options and then scan for file integrity. The client will then automatically go through all the installed files and replace the corrupted ones in the process.

Additionally, version mismatch can also be the root cause of “Crashing Mid Game.” To solve this, you will be required to check for the latest version of the shooter. By searching for updates in the Battle.net client, you will be able to start the patching process with the latest version.

2) Update GPU drivers

Many in the Overwatch community have mentioned that updating the Nvidia and AMD drivers has also been one of the more reliable fixes when it comes to dealing with the “Crashing Mid Game” error.

To update the drivers, Nvidia users can click here and AMD users can follow this link. Alternatively, if you have the respective software clients downloaded, they will automatically prompt for a new driver update, which you can then run.

3) Reinstall the game

While it seems like a rather aggressive step, many in the community have found it to be a reasonable solution for the error. Hence, you can try and uninstall and reinstall the game to be able to deal with the “Crashing Mid Game” error in Overwatch 2.

4) Wait for a hotfix

If the shooter is still crashing on your system after following the steps above, then you might have to wait for Blizzard to hotfix the issue. As the problem is one that many in the community are facing, it’s likely that the developers are looking into a patch.

You can also look to submit a ticket to Battle.net Support for more assistance.

Poll : 0 votes