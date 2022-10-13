Overwatch 2 “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With more than a week into its launch, Overwatch 2 still seems to be facing a certain number of issues with bugs and performance.

One bug that Blizzard seems to have missed even after the multiple hotfixes is the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error. It’s one of the more annoying issues to deal with in the shooter as it completely blocks players out from viewing the weekly challenges page when it occurs.

After spending hours unlocking their favorite hero, fans are not able to track the weekly challenges and progress that they have made in it.

This primarily occurs when Blizzard is facing issues with the game’s servers themselves, or if there are issues with the player's downloaded files for the game as well.

However, the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error is something that you will be able to fix very easily, and today’s guide, in particular, will go over how you will be able to root out the issue in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error in Overwatch 2

To be able to fix the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error in Overwatch 2, there are a few things that you will be required to do.

1) Check the shooter’s server status

The first thing that you will be required to do is to check for the shooter’s server status from Blizzard’s official page. Oftentimes, weekly missions going completely missing from the page is due to issues from the developer's end.

Hence, you will need to check if the servers for the shooter are working optimally every time you encounter this problem.

If Blizzard is indeed having issues with it and is about to the server down for maintenance the you will just have to wait it out before Overwatch 2 is back online again.

2) Restarting the game

The next thing you can try out is to restart the game, as well as the battle.net client. Many in the community have confirmed that restarting the shooter seems to have fixed the problem, albeit temporarily.

Hence, it’s something that you can try out as well till you face the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error once again in the servers.

3) Uninstall and reinstalling the game

While it might feel like one of the most drastic steps to take on the surface, it's still quite a viable one, and you might look into uninstalling and then re-installing Overwatch 2 from scratch. If the issue is with some corrupt file of the game which is in the your system, restarting or even updating the game might just fix it and root out the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error.

4) Wait for a patch or hotfix

The permanent solution, however, will be to wait for Blizzard to ship a hotfix that will deal with the error. As there are many in the community who are having to deal with the issue even today, the developers are more than likely to push a patch that will look to fix it.

If you are still having an issue with the “Weekly Challenges Bugged” error in Overwatch 2, you might submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

