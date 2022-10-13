How to fix 'Lost Connection To Game Server' error in Overwatch 2 after latest update

Overwatch 2 received minor updates as the publishers are trying to fix all issues permanently. After the latest update, players are facing a problem that prevents them from connecting to the server.

OW 2 was finally released globally by Blizzard Entertainment. However, the game is off to a rocky start, and new obstacles seem to be around the corner. Blizzard is looking to extend the legacy with their latest title, which started in 2016 with the first Overwatch release in the esports scene.

Best possible fix for Lost Connection to Game Server in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with errors and bugs since the game was released. It has been a constant itch that has driven the entire community to the edge. Such peculiar server issues are bound to create repercussions, and fans are questioning Blizzard's efforts on permanent fixes.

However, it is important to understand if the issue persists on the user's or publisher’s end. Understanding the root cause can help eliminate unnecessary efforts to fix it that could make the case worse.

Check server status

Players can head to the official Blizzard page to check if the Overwatch 2 servers are working. If the servers have been taken offline by Blizzard for maintenance or updates, then there is no point in trying to connect to the game.

Check network status

Players should check their internet connection as well. A quick method to determine that the user’s network connectivity is working as expected is by running a diagnostic on the internet connection. This will troubleshoot any existing issues affecting internet connectivity.

Resetting internet

Players can try restarting their internet modem and router. This will clear some of the caches and overheating that might have previously dampened the connection. It is recommended to use a wired internet connection rather than Wi-Fi to get the most stable network.

Add Overwatch 2 to Windows Firewall

The Windows Firewall prohibits some applications from accessing the network in some cases. Players should add Overwatch 2 to the Firewall so that Windows can let the game run without hiccups. Fans can follow the steps below to add the game to the Firewall.

Go to the “Firewall & Network Protection” from “Windows Security.”

Click “Allow an app through Firewall.”

Locate the “Overwatch 2 files” in the list.

If the title is not included in the list, click “Change Settings.”

Click on “Add Another App.”

Browse for Overwatch 2 executable file in the local installation destination and then add the game to the Exception list.

These methods are inconsistent and can work for some, while not for others. If the problem persists, raise a support ticket to the Blizzard Support Team. This is a major issue and Blizzard should be working on a fix. Fans can further keep an eye out on Blizzard’s Twitter handle to stay updated about the status of the fix.

