How to fix the Overwatch 2 bronze 5 bug?

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest title sequel to the previous Overwatch game that successfully rooted itself in the esports scene. The latest release was introduced to players on October 4 and has brought a huge community of players and fans together.

Overwatch 2 features a competitive game mode similar to its predecessor, but there is one problem. Players have been facing a rather peculiar issue that is placing most of the players in the rank Bronze 5 after 7 wins or 20 losses. There are multiple reports of this happening and it can be considered a widespread bug.

Let's take a look at how players can get around this new problem and possibly fix their ranks.

Overwatch 2 Bronze bug

Overwatch 2 caters to both casual and ranked players alike. New players can unlock the competitive mode after completing the competitive challenge, which requires players to score a total of 50 wins in order to unlock the competitive mode. The competitive mode features a role-select mode and an all-role mode.

Possible fix

Players are reportedly getting the wrong placement in ranked mode. There are multiple players stating that even after winning 7 games they were placed in Bronze 5, which is currently the lowest rank in the Overwatch 2 ranked system.

The issue seems to be from the publisher’s side and Blizzard Entertainment has yet to address it. Blizzard will be looking to iron out this crease, reiterating the ranks of all players who have already played their rank placement matches. Players can also keep up the grind and gain Match Making Ratings (MMR).

There is a high possibility that accumulating MMR can quickly reset the rankings by bumping player ranks to a tier with noteworthy match victories.

However, it is an issue worth looking into so players facing this problem can submit a ticket to Blizzard’s Support Team.

Possible reasons

Overwatch 2 is a fresh title. The game has been suffering from several issues and bugs since day one. Changes made to the new ranking system in the game could be malfunctioning as a result of which the game system is unable to accurately determine ranks.

The servers have been facing issues as well. The rank points may not be completely registered against the account. This could also be interpreted as a wrongful rank placement by the system. Blizzard is expected to look into this issue and release corrections as soon as possible after identifying the root cause.

No doubt, the game has had a rocky start and continues to be plagued with multiple in-game issues and bugs. The server issues seem to have subsided and are fixed for now. Players can follow the official Twitter page to get regular updates on all identified issues and their fixed status.

Players should not be disheartened by rank placements. It is merely a bar provided for players to gage themselves against other players. There is always room for improvement and players can achieve the highest tiers with diligence and perseverance. Stay tuned for more updates on Overwatch 2 bugs and their fixes.

Poll : 0 votes