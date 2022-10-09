Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest title which launched on October 4. Players have been facing multiple in-game bugs and server issues since day one. It has driven the Overwatch community to the edge and is currently questioning the publisher’s efforts.

The game is plagued with multiple errors and server connectivity issues. Another bug has resurfaced that disables players from connecting to the game server. This can be tedious, considering the workarounds on the user side can only be efficient to a limit.

This error may persist for quite some time and could be a connectivity issue on the player’s side. This article explores the best possible fixes to eliminate this prolonged server error.

How to fix “Unexpected Server Error” in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 had a rocky start that did not seem to end. One error after another entails Blizzard’s newest, and the game has sometimes become unplayable. The publishers are addressing and trying to get ahead of all the bugs with permanent fixes, but their efforts so far have been for naught.

In-game bypass

Follow the below-listed steps that can potentially help players bypass the persistent server error.

Launch Overwatch 2 from Battle.net

Stay in the queue and let the player count go down to zero.

Wait for the Unexpected Server Error to show up.

Do not exit the game after seeing the error pop-up. The queue will restart automatically and may ask you to log in once again or more in trying to connect.

If you do not exit the game and let it restart the queue, players will likely bypass the error, connect to the servers, and enter Overwatch 2.

This is an effective potential fix but has inconsistent history from one player to another. It is a method that relies on repeated retries to connect to the servers.

Players can take to Twitter and check BlizzardCS to note the server status if the method does not work after a few retries. This method will not work if the servers are offline.

DNS Flush

While on the desktop, press the Windows Key and search with the keyword “CMD.”

Right-click on the Command Prompt and click on “Run as administrator.” It is important to run the program as an administrator.

Type in the CMD text area “ipconfig /release” and press the Enter/Return key on the keyboard.

After a few seconds, the currently used IP will be released.

Then type “ipconfig /renew” in the command prompt text area and press the Enter/Return key on the keyboard.

After a few seconds, the CMD screen will display a message conveying that the IP address has been re-established.

Again, type “ipconfig /flushdns” in the command prompt and press the Enter/Return key on the keyboard as the final step in the process.

Exit the Command Prompt program and then retry to connect to the servers

Update drivers

Updating drivers can be a fix, but it is also a step that players should regularly take to stay up to date with the latest firmware. Follow the steps listed below to Update the network drivers.

Press the Windows key and type “Device Manager” to search and open it.

Expand the Network Adapters category from the list displayed. Take note of the network card name and model listed.

Double-click the network card.

Click the Driver tab and take note of the driver's date and version number

Visit the driver manufacturer's website to obtain the most up-to-date driver. Download and install the latest driver.

Contact the manufacturer's support team should there be an issue while updating the driver.

Overwatch 2 has the potential to be the finest Hero-shooter title. Blizzard is also trying to achieve the goal, but with issues plaguing the game currently, players are quickly returning to other First Person Shooter titles.

The server issues are being worked on, and a fix should be on the way. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular updates on Overwatch 2, guides, bugs, and their fixes, as we will be covering them regularly.

Poll : 0 votes